Egerton graduates sue university to suspend engineering courses

Egerton University Vice-Chancellor Prof Isaac Ongubo Kibwage when he appeared before National Assembly Education Committee at parliament buildings on March 10, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

By LYNET IGADWAH

Egerton University graduates have moved to court seeking to suspend teaching of engineering programmes at the institution, after failing to obtain accreditation by the industry regulator.

In a suit filed under a certificate of urgency, the engineering graduates who left in 2019 further want Egerton University to be compelled to suspend admission, examination and any other academic activity regarding three engineering programmes.

The three Bachelor's programmes are in Water and Environmental Engineering; Instrumentation and Control Engineering; and, Manufacturing Engineering & Technology.

The Engineers Board Kenya (EBK) declined to grant the 200 Egerton engineering graduates approval to practice following gaps in their curriculum.

“That a conservatory order do issue to suspend the teaching, admission, examination and/or any other educational or academic activity with regards to the … engineering courses… pending the hearing and determination of this Application…,” read the petition by Ian Nyaga and Henry Mulyungi.

The petitioners also want the Commission for University Education (CUE) and the EBK to submit a joint report on the accreditation of engineering courses offered at Kenya’s universities and colleges, pending the hearing and determination of the application.

The petitioners want CUE and EBK to publish an advert in at least two daily newspapers warning the public against seeking admission in unaccredited engineering courses.

Last year, they petitioned Parliament to intervene in their case, with Vice-Chancellor Isaac Kibwage committing to the legislators that the university would offer eight remedial courses at no extra cost to bridge the gap.

The eight remedial courses are Highway Geometric Design, Geotechnical Engineering, Structural Masonry Design, Pavement Design, Foundation Engineering, Theory of Structures III, Transport Engineering II and Urban Drainage & Flood Protection.

Egerton University reviewed its Water and Environmental Engineering course to meet EBK requirements for Civil and Environmental Engineering.

At the time the group graduated, the water course had not received approval from the EBK on curriculum content.

