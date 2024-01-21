Economy Fate of stalled projects to be decided in February

By PETER MBURU

The fate of 407 public projects that have stalled due to funding challenges and other factors will be known next month.

The Treasury’s latest update says that ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) concluded analyses of the projects and submitted them before it.

“Based on a Cabinet decision to thoroughly review 437 stalled or underperforming projects, MDAs conducted physical audits and have submitted their analysis to the Treasury for review and validation, expected to be finalized end of February 2024,” said the Treasury.

In the update shared on the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) latest report capturing economic developments, the government notes that after deciding the fate of the projects, the Treasury will issue a circular to MDAs to prioritise funding.

“Through the Office of the Attorney General and Department of Justice, the Treasury will table a Cabinet memo on the final status of all stalled projects, recommending either suspension, continuation, or cancellation,” said the government.

Different reports have put the value of Kenya’s stalled public projects anywhere between Sh2 trillion and Sh9 trillion, cutting across education, health, infrastructure, security and other key economic sectors.

The projects in question were launched as far back as more than 35 years ago.

For instance, a World Bank report in 2020 stated that Kenya had 522 stalled projects valued at Sh1.8 trillion then, out of which close to two-thirds of the projects by value, were started more than 20 years ago.

The government, in the update to IMF, said: “The National Treasury will issue a circular to MDAs to prioritise funding for projects decided for implementation and in the FY2024/25 budget and beyond in line with PFM Regulations of 2022 and debt sustainability analysis.”

