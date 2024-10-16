Global banks cut Kenya’s growth outlook on political instability fears

Kenya’s economy is projected to slow down as much as 0.6 percentage points in 2024, largely suppressed by reduced cash circulation on weaker government spending on projects amid heightened economic uncertainties in the private sector.

The country’s gross domestic product (GDP) — a measure of all economic activities by the government, companies, and individuals — is forecast to grow at a slower pace of 5.0 percent compared with 5.6 percent in 2023.

This is according to a consensus forecast report based on feedback from economists drawn from 14 world’s leading banks, consultancies, and think tanks.

“Risks to the projection are skewed to the downside. Though President Ruto scrapped the tax bill, mass protests continued into the early part of quarter three,” analysts at Barcelona-based FocusEconomics, the macroeconomic research firm, wrote in a consensus outlook report on Wednesday.

“Moreover, a stronger-than-expected La Niña [cold] weather pattern could undermine agricultural production. Overall, our Consensus is for economic growth to slow in 2024 as a whole from 2023, dragged on chiefly by softer momentum in public spending.”

The report is based on feedback from Oxford Economics, JPMorgan, Fitch Solutions, Standard Chartered Bank, Fitch Ratings, Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), HSBC of London, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup Global Markets and Moody’s Analytics.

Others are the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), UK-based Capital Economics, Allianz of Germany, consultancy FrontierView, and Switzerland-based Julius Baer.

The downgrade for 2024 follows a similar one by the Central Bank of Kenya which now sees a growth of 5.1 percent from earlier, on slower 4.6 percent growth in the second quarter because of diverse factors, including suppressed credit flows.

The year-on-year growth was the softest in four years in that quarter due to a slowdown in the agricultural and services sectors.

“In Q3 [third quarter], our panel expects the economy to have picked up; that said, mass protests against a major tax bill continued, disrupting economic activity and forcing the legislation to be scrapped,” FocusEconomics analysts wrote, adding that impending impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will further strain political stability.

The economists have slashed Kenya’s growth prospects as much as 60 basis points from 5.3 percent in May.

This was just before the deadly anti-government protests that shook President William Ruto to the core, raising economic uncertainty levels and prompting firms and households to delay spending decisions.

“We forecast real GDP growth to slow but remain strong at 4.9 percent in 2024. The downturn can be ascribed to adverse weather conditions, civil unrest, and heightened economic uncertainty following the withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024 and the potential nullification of the Finance Act 2023,” the report quotes Shani Smit-Lengton from Oxford Economics.

“The trio of downgrades by Fitch, Moody’s, and S&P has also put Kenya on the back foot. Nevertheless, easing consumer price pressures and ongoing IMF support will buoy the economy.”

Moody’s, Fitch, and S&P — major global credit rating firms— downgraded Kenya’s creditworthiness in the aftermath of the collapsed tax bill, making it more expensive for the country to access cash in international commercial markets.

The IMF has also delayed the release of $600 million (about Sh77.5 billion), expected mid-September, under the 38-month budget support programme which is tied to continued tax reforms, and which lapses in April next year.

“We have been having discussions with the IMF and the discussions are now looking at combining the 7th and 8th reviews. We have made a lot of progress and are in the final stages of the agreement,” Central Bank of Kenya Governor Kamau Thugge said on October 9.