Half of educated women of reproductive age in Kenya obese

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha delivering her speech during the Launch of the 2022 Kenya Demographic and Health Survey main report at KICC in Nairobi on July 3, 2023. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NMG

Half of educated women of reproductive age in Kenya are overweight or obese, underlining the growing risk of lifestyle diseases in the country, a new government study has shown.

This compares to 20 percent of men in the same age group who were found to be obese by the Kenya Demographic Health Survey (KDHS) 2022 released on Monday.

The survey found that 50 percent of women aged 20 to 49, with more than secondary education, are either obese or overweight compared to 26 percent of women with no education.

The survey findings released on Monday by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics also show that about six in 10 women of reproductive age in the highest wealth quintile are obese, compared to one in five women in the lowest wealth quintile.

A woman is more likely to be obese if she lives in an urban area, with 43 percent of women in the same age group reporting being overweight or obese compared to 39 percent in rural areas, according to the report published every five years.

The findings of the survey also show that the percentage of women falling into the obese category has increased, with the numbers rising from 38 percent in the 2014 KDHS to 45 percent in 2022.

According to the World Health Organisation, overweight and obesity have a negative impact on the health of many people.

Both are major risk factors for several reproductive health and chronic diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer.

"The numbers don't look good in other age groups and I'm afraid this could be our next pandemic as both lead to an increase in non-communicable diseases," said Acting Director-General of Health, Patrick Amoth.

Being overweight or obese increases with age, from 13 percent in adolescents aged 15-19 to 32 percent in women aged 20-29 and 55 percent in women aged 40-49.

"The moment teenagers turn 20, the figure more than doubles. We really need to work with our teenagers to inculcate good eating habits and frequent physical activity so that we can avoid the burden of obesity and overweight," said Dr Amoth.

Goal number two of the Kenya Health Policy 2014-2030 is to be able to reduce the growing burden of non-communicable diseases, which present much earlier and require longer treatment and more time for health workers.

"If we are able to invest in this area in terms of prevention, then we are sure of the sustainability of our health financing to be able to provide the full range of services. Nutrition is the foundation for the health and development of children and adults. Dietary practices that support a healthy diet include eating a variety of different foods and food groups, and limiting consumption of sugary drinks and unhealthy foods," the report says.

"Eating a variety of unprocessed foods helps women get the right amount of essential vitamins and minerals. A healthy diet also protects against overweight, obesity and non-communicable diseases".

The 10 healthy food groups recommended in the survey are cereals, white/pale starchy roots, tubers and plantains, pulses (beans, peas and lentils), nuts and seeds, dairy (milk and dairy products), meat (meat, fish, poultry and organ meats), eggs, dark green leafy vegetables, vitamin A rich fruits and vegetables, other vegetables and other fruits.

Women who consumed at least five of the 10 possible food groups 24 hours before the survey are classified as having a minimally adequate dietary diversity.

Women, especially those of childbearing age, are particularly vulnerable due to their greater need for essential vitamins and minerals. Minimum dietary diversity is important for micronutrient adequacy.

Unhealthy foods and sugary drinks should be limited as they are associated with overweight and obesity and non-communicable diseases.

In women, overweight and obesity can affect reproductive health and increase complications in pregnancy.

Deficiencies in micronutrients such as iron, iodine, vitamin A, folate and zinc can have devastating effects on the human body.

