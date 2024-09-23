Insecurity delays construction of Sh28bn road to Ethiopia, Somalia

High insecurity in the northeastern parts of Kenya has delayed the start of construction on a 740-kilometre road linking the country to Somalia and Ethiopia, derailing efforts to boost trade between the three neighbours.

The upgrade of the vital trade corridor to bitumen standard was due to start in August 2023, but has yet to begin more than a year later, even after securing Sh27.5 billion from the African Development Bank (AfDB) as part of the needed financing.

The road should run from Isiolo in northeastern Kenya through El Wak on the Somali border and Mandera to Rhamu in Ethiopia, providing a crucial regional trade route between the three countries and improving their trade relations.

A Google map showing the Isiolo-El Wak-Rhamu-Mandera road.

However, the insecurity in the region, largely due to the activities of the Al-Shabaab militant group, has prevented the construction from starting, delaying the achievement of the desired objectives.

“The project is suffering from a delayed start. The key issue for the commencement of works has been the security situation,” said AfDB in a progress report published Friday, adding that “the security situation in the project area is fluid.”

The highway, which will be constructed by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), is one of the four priority corridors identified under the Horn of Africa Initiative, a seven-member intergovernmental organisation, and the only one in Kenya.

The member States – Kenya, Somalia, Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, Eritrea, and Djibouti – seek to spur economic development in the region by investing jointly in priority projects.

This particular highway is expected to boost Kenya’s trade with Somalia and Ethiopia by about 15 percent, from an average of Sh25.7 billion ($199 million at current exchange rates) to Sh29.5 billion ($229) per year.

It will also reduce the transit time on the corridor by about an hour and a half, from 4.7 hours to 3.2 hours, and cut the average vehicle operating cost by $0.2 (Sh25) from $0.7 (Sh90) per vehicle per kilometre to $0.5 (Sh65).