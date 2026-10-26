Trust: The non-negotiable currency that drives Kenyan co-operatives

Every shilling deposited in a co-operative society represents more than a financial transaction. It is an expression of trust by members who believe their savings will be protected, prudently managed and invested to improve their livelihoods. It reflects the confidence that, by coming together around a shared purpose, they can achieve what they could not accomplish individually.

For generations, this trust has sustained Kenya’s co-operative movement. Through collective savings and enterprise, millions of Kenyans have acquired homes, educated their children, established businesses and invested in agriculture. The movement’s savings have surpassed the Sh1 trillion mark, demonstrating the extraordinary power of people pooling resources around common economic aspirations.

But as the movement grows, a fundamental question arises: How do we transform this trust into greater wealth, jobs and economic opportunities while preserving the values that made co-operatives successful in the first place? The answer lies in recognising that trust is not merely the foundation of co-operation; it is also the capital upon which sustainable growth must be built.

The co-operative movement’s greatest asset is not its balance sheet alone, but the confidence of members who entrust their resources to institutions they believe will serve their collective interests. The next frontier is to convert this confidence into productive investment, competitive enterprises and shared prosperity.

Savings must do more than accumulate. They must finance businesses, strengthen agricultural value chains, support manufacturing, develop housing and create employment. Co-operatives must increasingly become engines of wealth creation, enabling members to move beyond saving and borrowing toward ownership of productive assets and participation in profitable enterprises.

The opportunity is particularly significant in agriculture, where smallholder farmers often struggle to access markets, affordable finance, modern processing facilities and competitive prices. By aggregating resources and produce, co-operatives should negotiate better terms, invest in value addition and capture a greater share of the value generated along supply chains. This is the economic power of intentional co-operation: transforming individual limitations into collective capabilities.

Yet growth must never come at the expense of trust. An institution that expands its assets while compromising members’ confidence undermines its most valuable resource. Equally, a co-operative that focuses exclusively on protecting existing savings without exploring viable investment opportunities risks limiting its contribution to members’ prosperity.

Our ambition must be to grow not merely the wealth held by co-operatives, but the wealth created through co-operatives. Regulation must protect trust and Enable growth. As the movement’s membership, assets and economic influence expand, effective regulatory and governance frameworks become increasingly important.

In 2025 alone, Saccos regulated by the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority disbursed Sh596.5 billion in loans to members. Of this amount, Sh157.2 billion supported land and housing, Sh124.5 billion went toward education and Sh110.7 billion financed agriculture.

Behind these figures are families building homes, children accessing education, farmers financing production and entrepreneurs pursuing opportunities. They also demonstrate the responsibility that comes with managing members’ resources.

Mismanagement, corruption, conflicts of interest and weak governance in any co-operative threaten not only the affected institution but also confidence in the wider movement. The credibility of Kenya’s co-operatives is a shared asset, built over generations and requiring collective protection.

The government remains committed to strengthening the legal, regulatory and institutional frameworks that safeguard members’ interests, promote accountability and support sustainable growth. Effective regulation must protect savings while creating an enabling environment for innovation, investment and enterprise development.

However, regulation alone cannot guarantee integrity. Laws can establish standards, define responsibilities and prescribe sanctions, but they cannot manufacture an ethical culture. That responsibility rests with the leaders, professionals and members who shape the everyday conduct of co-operative institutions.

When members elect or appoint leaders, they entrust them with the responsibility of safeguarding collective resources and advancing a shared purpose. Leadership is therefore an obligation of stewardship, not an entitlement to control members’ money.

Boards must provide effective oversight, supervisory committees must exercise independence, and management teams must uphold professional standards and financial discipline. Transparent elections, credible audits, prudent investment decisions and timely disclosure of financial information must be non-negotiable.

Leaders must also ensure that conflicts of interest are managed transparently and that members’ resources are never used for private benefit. The co-operative principles of self-help, democracy, equality, equity, solidarity, honesty and openness must guide decisions, from lending and investment to procurement and financial reporting. They must be practised, not merely proclaimed.

Equally, members must remain active participants in governance. Those who scrutinise financial statements, ask questions and exercise their democratic rights help protect institutional integrity. Co-operative education must therefore extend beyond financial literacy to include members’ rights, governance responsibilities and investment risks. Trust flourishes when members can see that their contributions are secure, their voices matter and their leaders are accountable.

Kenya’s co-operative movement has the potential to become a major driver of job creation, inclusive growth and economic transformation. Its ability to mobilise capital, organise producers and connect communities to markets offers opportunities that individual households and enterprises may struggle to achieve alone.

Well-governed co-operatives can generate employment across agricultural processing, manufacturing, transport, logistics, marketing and digital services. They can expand opportunities for young people and women, strengthen small enterprises and retain more economic value within local communities.

Realising this potential requires professional management, sound business planning, technology adoption and strategic partnerships with financial institutions and private investors. Every investment must be commercially viable, transparently approved and aligned with members’ interests.

Profitability is essential for sustainability, but it must remain a means to an end. Co-operative success should be measured not only by assets, liquidity and dividends, but also by the businesses financed, jobs created, incomes improved and livelihoods transformed. Ultimately, the purpose of collective wealth is to improve the economic and social well-being of members.

The future of Kenya’s co-operative movement depends on its ability to balance two imperatives: protecting the trust that has sustained it and unlocking the opportunities that will drive its next phase of growth. This requires effective regulation, ethical leadership, professional management and active member participation. It also requires a deliberate commitment to the founding principle of co-operation: people intentionally coming together to pursue shared aspirations through jointly owned and democratically controlled enterprises.

We must move from trust to capital, from capital to productive investment, and from investment to jobs, better incomes and shared prosperity—without weakening the values that bind members to their institutions. Trust built the co-operative movement. Integrity must protect it. Strategic investment must grow it. And shared prosperity must remain its ultimate purpose.

Our responsibility is to build co-operatives that outlive individual leaders, withstand economic challenges and create lasting opportunities for future generations. The true measure of their success will not be wealth accumulated alone, but the prosperity they create and the trust they preserve.