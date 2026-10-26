Trust: The non-negotiable currency that drives Kenyan co-operatives

Every shilling deposited in a co-operative society represents more than a financial transaction. It is an expression of trust by members who believe their savings will be protected, prudently managed and invested to improve their livelihoods. It reflects the confidence that, by coming together around a shared purpose, they can achieve what they could not accomplish individually.
For generations, this trust has sustained Kenya’s co-operative movement. Through collective savings and enterprise, millions of Kenyans have acquired homes, educated their children, established businesses and invested in agriculture. The movement’s savings have surpassed the Sh1 trillion mark, demonstrating the extraordinary power of people pooling resources around common economic aspirations.