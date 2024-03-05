Economy Kenya plan to sell old rail as scrap triggers Sh286bn fight in London

Kenyan and Ugandan officials during the launch of Rift Valley Railways’ services in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By DOMINIC OMONDI

More by this Author

A London-based international arbitration has heard that Kenya and Uganda secretly planned to kill Rift Valley Railways (RVR) and dispose of it as scrap to unlock billions from China for the construction of the standard gauge railway (SGR).

RVR operated the meter gauge railway (MGR) from Uganda to Kenya until its 25-year concession was terminated in 2017, just around the time Kenya unveiled its SGR passenger services.

Read more HERE