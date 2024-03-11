Economy KRA calls out employers for denying PWDs disability pay

By PATRICK ALUSHULA

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has called out some employers for illegally denying their workers with disability Sh36,700 monthly tax reliefs as provided in law.

The taxman says it has noticed some employers are not complying with the Persons with Disabilities(PWDs) (Income Tax Deductions and Exemptions) Order, 2010, (Legal Notice No. 36 of 2010), which allows registered PWDs to enjoy income tax exemption on up to Sh150,000 monthly earnings.

“KRA has noted that some employers are still deducting pay-as-you-earn from PWDs who have valid income tax exemption certificates without giving relief of the exempt amounts as provided above,” said KRA in a notice.

Taxing of PWDs in contravention of the law means the affected workers are losing up to Sh36,700 per month or Sh440,400 annually due to the non-compliance of their employers.

The 2010 regulations allow PWDs to register with the National Council for Persons with Disabilities and then apply for an income tax exemption certificate from KRA to lower their tax burden.

“PWD who have retired from employment and whose lump sum payments have been subjected to tax despite holding valid tax exemption certificates, are advised to apply for a refund of tax erroneously deducted through i-Tax system and to attach the supporting documents,” said the taxman.

