KRA to take auction of overstayed goods online next year

Buyers place their bids on the second day of the Kenya Revenue Authority auction at the Port of Mombasa on June 24, 2021. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI | NMG

By WACHIRA MWANGI

The Kenya Revenue Authority will in the next financial year start the online auctioning of overstayed goods at the Mombasa port to make the sale transparent and convenient for bidders.

The auction will phase out the physical sale, which forces interested buyers to flock to the Mombasa stations.

The announcement of the shift comes as the taxman conducted the auction of some 314 cars and 223 containers which had overstayed in different customs warehouses in the port city of Mombasa.

KRA in a statement said the auction process and bidding will be done online without the people necessarily congregating at the customs warehouse for the event.

This will make the auction process more transparent as one will be able to evaluate all the bids made for an item and make sure only the highest bid is accepted.

“The information as to what the item was, how many bids and for how much was made and who got it shall be available even after the auction for verification,” read a statement sent to Business Daily.

“It would also enable a large number of bidders to participate in the auction process and eliminate the possibility of cartels frustrating sales.”

High-end luxury cars are among the uncollected fleet of vehicles put on sale by the taxman in the largest auction ever to be conducted in Mombasa.

The KRA southern region coordinator Joseph Tonui, said the authority expected to collect between Sh200 million in the manual auction that concluded on Thursday.

Hundreds of prospective bidders converged at the G-Section of the Port where the auction was being held.

KRA Chief Manager Port Operations Abdi Malik said the taxman netted Sh201,398,000.