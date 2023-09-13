Economy Loss-making companies to pay as State renews push for minimum tax

By CONSTANT MUNDA

The William Ruto administration has set sights on a share of revenue from loss-making companies after signalling a revival of minimum tax that was declared unconstitutional under the predecessor regime of Uhuru Kenyatta.

The courts shot down a previous plan to ensure each company pays at least a percentage of gross revenue to the Kenya Revenue Authority Revenue on the grounds that the move was based on a wrong assumption that all loss-making firms were evading taxes.

The Court of Appeal ruled that forcing all companies to pay a percentage of their gross sales as opposed to profit to the taxman was contrary to Article 201 of the Constitution on fair distribution of taxation burden.

And now the Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u says the Ruto administration will seek to re-introduce the minimum tax from the next financial year in July 2024.

Prof Ndung’u says the KRA will “redesign the minimum tax taking into account the issues raised by the Court on previous minimum tax” in a renewed bid to ensure “fairness” in taxation of income.

“The Government recognises the need for an entity to pay a minimum tax to facilitate the government to achieve its objectives. This is due to the fact that some entities prepare their accounts to depict perpetual loss position thus evading taxation,” Prof Ndung’u wrote in the draft Medium Term Revenue Strategy, which will run between July 2024 and June 2027.

The Treasury has not signalled the rate at which the minimum tax will apply.

Under the previous failed attempt, companies were to pay at least a percentage of their gross turnover when in loss position or 30 percent of their profit.

The previous administration had spared companies whose income is subjected to residential income tax, turnover tax for small-sized firms as well as capital gains and proceeds from mining or oil exploration taxes.

