Prime

When a CEO is still on the payroll but locked out of office, court weighs in

KTDA disputed that Mr Mathiu was denied access, saying security records showed no attempt to visit the office and be turned away. 

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Joseph Wangui

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Chief executives are sometimes pushed out long before their contracts formally expire. Boards may strip them of responsibilities, cut off access to company systems or place them on leave while a successor takes over, creating an awkward period in which an executive remains employed but is effectively out of the job. Can they sue?

That is what unfolded at the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA), where CEO Wilson Muthaura Mathiu was locked out of the workplace months before his contract was due to end.

Related

PAYE Tax Calculator

Note: The results are not exact but very close to the actual.

Get it First!

Stay up to date on the editors' picks of the week.

Latest

  1. PRIME Kenyans need at least Sh107, 000 for Dangote IPO shares

  2. Let’s safeguard traditional knowledge

  3. Why US mid-term elections matter for Kenyans

  4. PRIME Kenya Ebola case exposes screening lapses

In the headlines

View All