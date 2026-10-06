When a CEO is still on the payroll but locked out of office, court weighs in

Chief executives are sometimes pushed out long before their contracts formally expire. Boards may strip them of responsibilities, cut off access to company systems or place them on leave while a successor takes over, creating an awkward period in which an executive remains employed but is effectively out of the job. Can they sue?
That is what unfolded at the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA), where CEO Wilson Muthaura Mathiu was locked out of the workplace months before his contract was due to end.