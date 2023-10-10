Economy Miners get two weeks to update ownership list, funding sources

From left: Principal Secretary State Department for Mining Elijah Mwangi, Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Salim Mvurya and State Department for Blue Economy and Fisheries Principal Secretary Betsy Muthoni Njagi addressing journalists during a press conference on the lifting of the Moratorium on Mining Licenses at his office in Works Building, Nairobi on October 4, 2023. PHOTO | BONFACE BOGITA | NMG

By CONSTANT MUNDA

More by this Author

Miners and prospectors of minerals who have been waiting for authorisation for nearly four years have been given two weeks to furnish the State with updated documents on registration, owners, and sources of funding.

Principal Secretary for Mining Elijah Mwangi said the requirement applies to current mineral rights holders seeking to renew their licences and new applicants.

This follows last week’s partial lifting of a December 2019 moratorium that had frozen the issuance of prospecting licences to allow a fresh countrywide mapping of mineral resources.

Read: State sets up special police unit to combat illegal mining

“All applicants with pending applications for new and renewal of mineral rights in the Mining Cadastre System for all categories of Mineral Rights (Prospecting and Mining Licences AND Permits) are hereby notified to update their records within 14 days from the date of this notice,” Mr Mwangi said on Tuesday.

Applicants are required to provide updated bank statements or audited financial reports for the last three years as proof of cash to undertake mining or prospecting activities.

They are also required to disclose shareholders of the company, tax compliance certificates from the Kenya Revenue Authority, and programme of work.

The phased unfreezing of the ban by the Ruto administration opened the door for investors to resume prospecting on all construction and industrial minerals such as limestone, gypsum, and diatomite.

Prospecting and exploration of minerals such as uranium and cobalt will, however, be approved on a case-by-case basis guided by Mining (Strategic Minerals) Regulations, 2017, according to a dispatch from the Cabinet meeting on October 3.

Read: World Bank wants 35pc stake rule on mining firms dropped

The country has been unable to attract new investments due to the moratorium, with some firms redirecting their investments to neighbouring countries.

→ [email protected]