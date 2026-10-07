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Cytonn suffers fresh setback in battle for property titles

A gated community developed by Cytonn in Karen, Nairobi

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Wangui

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Six investment vehicles linked to Cytonn have lost a bid to overturn the cancellation of their titles for properties in Nairobi, Kiambu and Machakos counties that were registered under the Official Receiver, leaving the State as the properties custodian.

The Environment and Land Court ruled that the land registrars did not act independently or unlawfully in cancelling the titles and registering the Official Receiver, but were carrying out binding preservation, vesting and implementation orders issued by the Insolvency Court and upheld by the Court of Appeal.

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