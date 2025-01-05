Ministry gets 90 days to conclude Bomas tender

The Ministry of Defence has been ordered to proceed with a multi-billion tender for the construction of Bomas International Convention Complex (BICC), which was approved by the Cabinet in August 2023.

The Public Procurement Administrative Review Board faulted the PS Ministry of Defence for stalling the completion of the tender and later terminating it over claims of lack of funds and change of scope of works.

The tender had been awarded to Summa Turizm Yatimciligi Anonim Sirketi but it was terminated 329 days after the award was issued to the Turkish company.

The company had proposed to build and equip the BICC at a cost of $245,000,000 (about Sh31.6 billion).

“From the above, the Board finds it appropriate in the current circumstances to extend the tender validity period that had already lapsed to avail an opportunity to the procuring entity to write the wrongs it has committed against the Applicant. This will afford an opportunity to the Respondents to proceed with the subject procurement proceedings to their logical conclusion in accordance with our findings herein,” the board said.

The board added that under the procurement Act, a public tender can only be terminated prior to an award being made. The ministry was given 90 days to complete the process.

The cabinet had approved the construction of BICC, a decision that was announced on August 8, 2023, during a Cabinet meeting held at the Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri County.

The centre was to boost of facilities like a conference centre, a presidential pavilion, and at least five hotels.

The construction firm had on November 6, 2024, informed the ministry that it had secured financing for up to 80 percent of the contract and was waiting for confirmation.

The Ministry of Defence disclosed that it was undertaking the procurement process on behalf of the Ministry of Gender, Culture, the Arts and Heritage.

The board, however, said it would be unfair for the ministry to purport to shift liability for the procurement proceedings to a party who for all intents and purposes had not been revealed to the contractor.

The board added that any procuring entity is forbidden from commencing any procurement process without satisfying himself that there is an adequate budget to finance the subject of procurement.

“The Act goes a step further in imposing criminal liability on the part of an Accounting Officer who breaches this requirement,” said the board.

The board noted that the general conduct of the ministry spoke of a deliberate attempt to frustrate the conclusion of the tender.