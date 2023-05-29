Economy Mithika Linturi wins Sh21.8m loan case against Gulf Bank

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mithika Linturi addresses journalists at Kilimo house on December 23, 2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has won a case seeking a refund of Sh21.8 million disbursed to different persons five years ago who misrepresented his firm, Atticon Ltd, for a loan to finance a project.

Justice David Majanja found that Gulf African Bank was negligent when it disbursed the funds to persons who presented themselves as directors of Atticon Ltd when they were not.

Mr Linturi said the lender advanced Sh20 million to the company through Douglas Kailanya, Dorothy Chepkurui and Billy Odero, who had no authority to transact any business on behalf of his company.

He maintained that their appointment as directors of Atticon Ltd was procured through fraud. The CS has been embroiled in a property fight with his estranged wife, the Aldai MP Maryanne Kitany. Mr Linturi had complained in 2017 about a change of directorship in Atticon after he had been allegedly kicked out and that loans were advanced to Ms Kitanyi without his knowledge.

“From the totality of evidence, I hold that the bank was negligent when it failed to take proper precautions so as to ensure that the persons who claimed to have authority to open the said account were legally the directors of the company and on this position, I am in agreement with the company,” the judge said as he dismissed a claim by the lender for a refund of the money plus interest since 2019.

Gulf Bank moved to court in 2019, stating that Atticon applied for a loan in March 2018, for which the lender offered Sh20 million.

The bank says Mr Kailanya, Ms Chepkurui and Mr Odero were guarantors as company directors and the money was disbursed to a Family Bank account.

The loan was to finance the construction of a perimeter wall at the Export Processing Zone Authority (EPZA) in Athi River.

The lender said the money was disbursed into the company’s account on April 13, 2018, and that the amount was to be repaid in six months.

Gulf Bank said Atticon failed to repay the money, forcing the lender to demand Sh28.8 million plus interest.

Mr Linturi denied the claims and said EPZA failed to honour its undertaking, and instead of paying the proceeds of the contract into the company account as agreed, it deposited the money into a different bank account.

He said the lawful directors of Atticon Ltd have been Ms Emily Nkirote and himself, Franklin Mithika Linturi and that they have never resolved to open a bank account or take a credit facility from the bank.

Justice Majanja faulted the bank, saying it has a duty to exercise reasonable diligence and take the necessary precautions by making proper inquiries to ensure that the holders of accounts are not imposters.

He said since the bank was negligent in making unauthorised advances to the company, it cannot recover the amount from Atticon Ltd.

“It can only recover the money from the 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants who purported to execute guarantees in favour of the bank and who ultimately benefitted from the money paid to the company,” the judge said.

The court also said the company was entitled to recover Sh21.8 million from the bank, Mr Kailanya and Mr Odero, jointly and severally.

