MPs to debate Motion on removal of lockdowns, curfews

By EDWIN MUTAI

More by this Author Summary Parliament will tomorrow set aside government business to discuss a motion by the Opposition party asking the government to eliminate all forms of lockdowns, curfews and travel restrictions.

The opposition Orange Democratic Party (ODM) wants the government to replace the lockdowns and curfews with less stringent but economically friendly containment measures that include mass vaccination campaigns.

The ODM wants those who fail to be vaccinated during the mass vaccination to be restricted from access to work premises.

“This House urges the national government to roll-out a Covid-19 economic stimulus programme that enhances cash transfer packages to the elderly, orphans, the vulnerable and destitute, eliminate all forms of lockdowns, curfews and travel restrictions,” the motion states.

The ODM also wants the State to provide protective equipment.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi said the House Business Committee (HBC) has approved the motion that will be moved by Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir on behalf of the ODM.

“We deliberated on the motion and the House Business Committee agreed that it will be moved on Thursday afternoon, a day allocated to government business. This is an important motion,” Mr Muturi said.

Mr Nassir gave notice of the motion last evening calling on the government to enhance the Kazi Mtaani programme in urban areas and set up a new Kazi Mashambani concept in rural areas.

Mr Nassir said the Covid-19 pandemic continues to devastate the economy leading to massive loses of jobs and an underperforming financial market, distortion of monetary and fiscal policy as well as instability of the shilling.

The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020 saw about 1.72 million workers lose jobs in three months to June when Kenya imposed lockdown that led to layoffs and pay cuts.

Data from KNBS showed the number of people in employment fell to 15.87 million between April and end of June 2020 compared to 17.59 million the previous quarter.