Economy MPs to grill CBK, Treasury on activities of WorldCoin

A woman is helped scan her iris to create identification codes as part of the requirement while registering as a member of the new Worldcoin cryptocurrency at KICC Nairobi on August 1, 2023. PHOTO | WILFRED NYANGARESI | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

MPs have invited top Treasury and Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) officials over the controversial activities of the cryptocurrency project WorldCoin.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u and CBK governor Kamau Thugge are scheduled to testify before a Joint Ad Hoc Committee investigating the collection of personal data by WorldCoin.

“We lined up several witnesses, including experts to shed light on this matter.

“We have agreed to invite the Treasury Cabinet secretary and the CBK governor to start us off in this inquiry,” said Gabriel Tongoyo, who chairs the ad hoc committee.

“We have very limited time to ensure that Kenyans get all the answers they deserve, and as the people’s representatives, we shall endeavour to give this inquiry our best shot.”

The 17-member special committee held its first meeting on Monday to determine potential experts and witnesses who will be required to testify.

The special inquiry was triggered by a petition to the House to investigate the activities of Worldcoin requiring users to provide iris scans to obtain a digital ID, also called World ID.

The firm, which unveiled its activities on July 24, required users to have their irises scanned in exchange for cryptocurrency tokens valued at about Sh7,000.

Kenya in July suspended WorldCoin operations “until relevant public agencies certify the absence of any risk to the general public whatsoever”.

At the time of suspension, the High Court had directed the government to halt the company’s operations as the case filed by the Data Commissioner’s office awaits resolution.

Justice Nixon Sifuna directed the data WorldCoin gathered from April last year until August 2023 to be preserved.

“Our inquiry will seek to evaluate whether the operations of Worldcoin complied with the Data Protection Act and any other relevant Laws in Kenya,” said Mr Tongoyo, who also chairs the Administration and National Security Committee.

“We will inquire if there are any necessary legislative interventions that can be made to avert a repetition of such situations in the future.”

The Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha, the National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director General Noordin Haji and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Director Mohamed Amin are among those lined up to testify on activities of Worldcoin.

Others are Attorney General Justin Muturi, and Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) Director General Ezra Chiloba, the Data Protection Commissioner Immaculate Kassait and the Registrar of Companies Joyce Koech.

Ms Nakhumicha is expected to provide information on potential health hazards resulting from the reported irises scans.

Parliament last week appointed a special committee to inquire into the legal and regulatory compliance of the operations of Worldcoin and its subsidiary partners in Kenya and beyond.

The committee will seek to ascertain whether the iris scans exposed Kenyans to any potential health hazards and the potential use of the data collected and its safety in the hands of the collector.

