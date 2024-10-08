MPs vote to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Kenya's National Assembly has overwhelmingly voted to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

281 members of Parliament voted in favour of the motion, while 44 voted against. One MP abstained.

At least 233 legislators, or two-thirds of the 349-member House, were required to impeach the DP.

This is the first time under the 2010 Constitution that the National Assembly has voted to remove a State official from office.

Now, DP Gachagua’s fate will be in the hands of the Senate, the trial House which is the next battlefront of the vicious fight that epitomises the fallout between Mr Gachagua and his boss President William Ruto elected on Kenya Kwanza/UDA ticket in August 2022.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula is expected to notify his Senate counterpart Amason Kingi latest by Thursday of the development.

“The Clerk is directed to prepare the necessary documentation to enable this,” Speaker Wetang’ula said shortly after 9pm after announcing the results.

Once Mr Kingi receives the resolution notice from the National Assembly, he is required to convene a Senate meeting within seven days to consider the charges against the DP.

A number of MPs, especially from Mr Gachagua’s Central backyard, had a change of heart after initially supporting the motion after the ground became hostile. They did it to save their careers.

The Senate has 10 days to either uphold the decision of the National Assembly or veto it.