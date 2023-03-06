Economy Nairobi hosts seventh regional banking talks

The seventh edition of the Connected Banking Summit - East Africa kicks off on Tuesday in Nairobi as Kenya cements its position as a leader in digital banking innovations in the region.

Themed “Accelerating Digital Inclusion Through Sustainable Transformation”, the one-day summit organized by the International Center for Strategic alliances (ICSA) brings together over 250 delegates from across the African region to build future-oriented banking models by accelerating the pace of digital transformation.

The event will provide a platform for industry giants to share knowledge on the advancement of banking and fintech, innovative service creation, digital transformation, and cyber security governance among others.

The Summit is also hosting leaders and experts from across the region representing Banks, Insurance companies, microfinance, fintech, and other stakeholders who will be deliberating on how integrated solutions are shaping the future of banking.

Also present at the event are Meet and Network with CXOs, Senior Vice Presidents, Vice Presidents, directors, and heads of departments from the Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI ) fraternity.

The summit is sponsored by among other technology industries; Huawei Technologies Kenya Limited, Absa Bank Kenya Plc, Cyber1 Solutions, and Technology Fund Africa Ltd. The official research for the summit is Oxford Business Group.

