Nearly one million taxpayers fail to file returns, face KRA fines

Some 953,971 taxpayers failed to file their returns with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) by the June 30 deadline, exposing them to penalties by the taxman.

Official data from KRA shows that 8,046,029 taxpayers had filed their returns by the end of June against a targeted nine million.

The number is 1.7 million more compared to those who filed their return as of June 30, 2023.

Failure to meet the tax filing deadline attracts a Sh2,000 penalty or five percent of the individual's tax bill, whichever is higher.

Companies pay a Sh10,000 penalty or five percent of the tax payable in the year the return captures or whichever is higher.

“About 8,046,029 taxpayers had filed their returns by the June 30 deadline,” said the taxman in an online update on its social media pages Friday.

The KRA has been processing more than 100,000 filings daily just a few days before the deadline, it reported on June 27. Annually, the daily numbers are known to rise as the deadline approaches.

To allow more taxpayers to file their returns, the taxman extended its working hours in all service centres around the country, and select Huduma and contact centres to assist taxpayers in filing their returns within the timelines.

Filing returns has emerged as one of the taxman’s preferred ways to net tax cheats and grow the income tax segments amid struggles to meet collection targets.

The law requires anyone with a KRA personal identification number to file returns irrespective of employment status.

The taxman has failed to meet revenue targets in recent years on tax defaulters and a small tax base that does not include the majority of the self-employed and those working in the informal sector.

KRA recorded its highest shortfall in tax collections from employees in the first nine months of the current financial year which ends on June 30, despite introducing two tax bands targeting top earners.

A quarterly report published by the National Treasury shows that the KRA missed its pay-as-you-earn (PAYE) target by Sh72.3 billion in the period to March this year.

The taxman had a target of collecting Sh463.3 billion from salaries in the period ending March, but only raised Sh390.96 billion, which means it missed its target by 15.6 percent, the highest shortfall according to available data.

In the Finance Act 2023, the Income Tax Act was amended to introduce two individual tax bands.