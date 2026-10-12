New Zealand, US tourists biggest daily spenders in Kenya

Tourists from New Zealand, the US and Canada are the biggest daily spenders in Kenya, pointing to the tourism source points of high economic value to the country.
A new survey by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) established that in June 2025, tourists from New Zealand were the highest daily spenders in Kenya at Sh78,095, followed by those from the US (Sh60,141), then those from Australia (Sh48,230). The least spenders were those from the East African Community (EAC) region who spent Sh7,130.