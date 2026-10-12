New Zealand, US tourists biggest daily spenders in Kenya

Tourists from New Zealand, the US and Canada are the biggest daily spenders in Kenya, pointing to the tourism source points of high economic value to the country.

A new survey by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) established that in June 2025, tourists from New Zealand were the highest daily spenders in Kenya at Sh78,095, followed by those from the US (Sh60,141), then those from Australia (Sh48,230). The least spenders were those from the East African Community (EAC) region who spent Sh7,130.

In December 2024, residents from New Zealand were the highest spenders, spending Sh39,771 daily, followed by those from West Africa spending Sh30,820, then those from Canada spending Sh29,714, while the lowest were those from the EAC region spending Sh8,090.

“Overall, residents from New Zealand were the highest spending Sh47,755 daily, followed by those from the USA spending Sh40,355, then those from Canada spending Sh29,473, while the lowest were those from the EAC region spending Sh7,631. On average, an inbound tourist spends Sh19,306 per day in Kenya,” KNBS said.

Highest-spending tourists are important for a country because they generate significant foreign exchange revenue, drive high-margin local businesses, and place less physical strain on public infrastructure per dollar spent than mass-market budget travellers.

High spenders frequently buy high-end local crafts, art, and specialised services, directly supporting micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises and local artisans.

“Tourist expenditure is a central component of inbound tourism as it reflects the actual economic impact of international visitors on the host country. It comprises spending on a wide range of goods and services, including accommodation, transport, food and drinks, shopping, entertainment, tour services, and other travel-related activities,” the statistics agency said.

“The level and pattern of tourist spending are influenced by factors such as purpose of visit, length of stay, type of tour (package or non-package), country of residence and season of travel.”

The survey revealed that package tourism drew bigger spending compared to individually arranged visits. Inbound tourists can travel either as part of a packaged tour or independently.

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Packaged tours are organised by tour firms and typically include flights, accommodation, transfers, meals, guided excursions, and entry fees, offering convenience and structured itineraries at an inclusive price, which are particularly attractive to first-time visitors or those seeking hassle-free travel.

Non-packaged tours, on the other hand, allow tourists to plan their own transport, accommodation, and activities, providing greater flexibility and personalised experiences while often dispersing expenditure across a wider range of services and regions.

The KNBS survey revealed that in December 2024, the daily average expenditure for package tours was Sh40,702, while for non-package tours it was Sh10,883. The daily average expenditure for package tours in June 2025 was Sh49,444, while for non-package tours it was Sh8,796.

“When considering the overall performance across the two months, the daily average expenditure for package and non-package was Sh43,879 and Sh10,119, respectively,” KNBS said.

Kenya’s tourism sector earnings, including domestic and international visitors, hit a record Sh564 billion against a target of Sh529 billion in the year to June 2026, the State Department for Tourism revealed. This was after the earnings jumped by Sh105.8 billion from Sh458.2 billion in fiscal year 2024/25, marking an increase of 23.09 percent in a year.

International tourism provided the biggest boost to the sector, with 2.79 million visitors recorded in the review year, a growth of 15.29 percent, or 370,000 foreign guests, from 3.42 million the year before.

The department said the international target of 2.8 million visitors was narrowly missed because of “global economic headwinds”, including the Middle East crisis, which started at the end of February, resulting in cancellations of flights and hotel bookings.