NHIF on the spot over Sh1.4bn upfront pay for ghost project

By EDWIN MUTAI

The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) is on the spot for paying Sh1.44 billion to architects and quantity surveyors for a project that has not taken off 21 years down the line.

The fund paid the professionals hired in 2002 to design the Karen Resource Centre for construction on a 20-acre land whose ownership has been in dispute since 2004.

The resource centre was to be built in 2002, and the then chief executive commissioned consultants to do feasibility studies, drawings, and designs for the project.

“The construction of the resource centre was yet to commence due to a lack of approval from the parent ministry and the land ownership dispute in court,” said NHIF chief executive Elijah Wachira.

“The commissioned architects and quantity surveyors moved to arbitration claiming they did work amounting to Sh734.5 million but the fee notes were not honoured by the NHIF.”

He said the NHIF later reached a consent with the consultants and Sh1.44 billion was paid to the claimants.

“I agree that there was a breach of the process where authorisation to establish the resource centre from the parent Ministry was sought after the consultants had been commissioned,” he said.

“I suppose that after the ministry approved the Karen Resource Centre project, the NHIF had no choice but to pay for the bill that it had incurred in hiring the consultants.”

Mr Wachira said the NHIF board has since changed the yet-to-be-constructed project from a resource centre to the Karen Medical Centre of Excellence.

He told the Public Investments Committee on Social and Agriculture that the board approved the purchase of the 10-hectare land in Karen for Sh93.7 million in 2002.

“However, the ownership of the land is in dispute, and the matter is in court,” said Mr Wachira.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) launched investigations to establish whether there was fraud in the transfer of ownership of the land,” Mr Wachira said.

Mr Wachira appeared before the committee chaired by Navakholo MP Emanuel Wangwe to respond to Auditor-General queries on the NHIF books of accounts for the year to June 2022.

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu has flagged Sh1,444,687,484 being payments for drawings and designs for the proposed Resource Centre.

However, the construction of the Resource Centre has not commenced, 21 years since the acquisition of the land.

Ms Gathungu said although the issue had been discussed by the Public Investments Committee (PIC) in the last Parliament, no action appears to have been taken on the PIC recommendations that the NHIF should expeditiously pursue the prosecution and conclusion of the case to its logical conclusion.

“In the circumstances, the validity and existence of capital work in progress balance of Sh1,444,687,484 as of June 30, 2022, could not be confirmed,” Ms Gathungu said.

Mr Wachira told MPs that the construction of the Resource Centre was yet to commence after a dispute arose on the ownership of the land between the NHIF and Crown Freighters Limited.

He said the NHIF had secured a court order directing it to fence the land as the dispute is litigated in court.

“The NHIF is the legitimate owner of the land and we hold a title deed. However, there is an ongoing dispute in court,” Mr Wachira said.

Mr Wangwe put the NHIF management on task to explain why it purchased a disputed parcel of land for the construction of the Resource Centre.

“Why did you purchase land that is in dispute? How did you engage consultants before securing the approval of the parent Ministry? There was negligence on the part of NHIF management and board,” said Mr Wangwe.

The NHIF was also put to task over expenditure of Sh3.34 billion on the construction and completion of a multi-storey car park.

The Fund agreed with a local construction firm for Sh909.7 million which was revised to Sh1.18 billion.

The project commenced in May 2002 and was completed for Sh3.3 billion in July 2008.

