Not fit for purpose: Kenya has a scale-up, not start-up problem

Kenya does not have a start-up problem; it has a scale-up problem. Every year, hundreds of thousands of entrepreneurs launch businesses, yet relatively few grow into medium-sized enterprises, national champions, or regional players.
The country has one of Africa ‘s most vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystems, with innovative founders, active investors, a thriving fintech sector and a growing business support network. Yet too many businesses remain trapped in survival mode, unable to grow into productive, resilient, and regionally competitive enterprises.