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Not fit for purpose: Kenya has a scale-up, not start-up problem

A panel discussion during the launch of the FSD Africa 30 Million Dollar Venture Fund on November 26, 2025 at the Sarit Center Expo. The fund will support insurance start-ups during the Bimalab Africa Insurtech Summit and will also accelerate insurance innovation in Africa to close the continents protection gap. 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group
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By  Rebecca Mbithi

Kenya does not have a start-up problem; it has a scale-up problem. Every year, hundreds of thousands of entrepreneurs launch businesses, yet relatively few grow into medium-sized enterprises, national champions, or regional players.

The country has one of Africa ‘s most vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystems, with innovative founders, active investors, a thriving fintech sector and a growing business support network. Yet too many businesses remain trapped in survival mode, unable to grow into productive, resilient, and regionally competitive enterprises.

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