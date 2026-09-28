Not fit for purpose: Kenya has a scale-up, not start-up problem

Kenya does not have a start-up problem; it has a scale-up problem. Every year, hundreds of thousands of entrepreneurs launch businesses, yet relatively few grow into medium-sized enterprises, national champions, or regional players.

The country has one of Africa ‘s most vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystems, with innovative founders, active investors, a thriving fintech sector and a growing business support network. Yet too many businesses remain trapped in survival mode, unable to grow into productive, resilient, and regionally competitive enterprises.

The challenge is not simply the access to money or lack of it. It is the ability to match the right type of finance to the right stage of growth, build strong business systems, exercise disciplined capital allocation, and convert financing into long-term productivity.

According to Kenya National Bureau of Statistics' MSME Survey, Kenya has more than 7.4 million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), contributing approximately 34 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and supporting over 15 million jobs, equivalent to about 85 percent of non-farm employment. These businesses are the bedrock of Kenya’s economy.

Despite their economic importance, financing is often cited as one of the primary obstacles to their growth. The sector still faces an estimated Sh2.5 trillion financing gap, according to World Bank/IFC MSME finance-gap estimates. Estimates suggest that only 20 percent to 23 percent of MSMEs in Kenya have access to bank financing with over 60 percent citing lack of collateral, high cost of credit and stringent documentation as key deterrents.

But the financing gap facing MSMEs is about more than limited credit. It reflects a deeper structural mismatch between the economic importance of small businesses and the availability of patient, appropriately structured capital that supports sustainable growth. It also reflects the reality that many enterprises remain informal, undocumented and operationally fragile, making them difficult to finance at scale.

The challenge, therefore, is not only expanding access to finance, but improving businesses' readiness to absorb and deploy capital productively.

Too often, the conversation around business finance ends with access to credit. But securing finance is only part of the equation.

The more important question is whether businesses are using the right type of capital for the right purpose. Many firms make the costly mistake of financing long-term assets with short-term borrowing or using equity to fund routine working-capital needs. Both approaches create unnecessary financial pressure, distort cash flows and erode value.

What businesses need is capital fit - the financial equivalent of product-market fit - where the source, term, cost and purpose of capital align with the cash flow profile of the business. Businesses that master this discipline are better positioned to grow sustainably than those that simply raise more money.

In the earliest stages of a business, patient capital is often the most appropriate form of funding. Personal savings, family and friends, angel investors and grants can provide the flexibility needed to test ideas, refine products, and validate a business model before taking on significant financial obligations. Take the example of a technology start-up developing a mobile application.

During its first year, the business is unlikely to require a multimillion-shilling bank loan. Instead, it needs patient capital that allows the founders to refine its product, attract customers, and validate the business model before seeking more funding.

But even at this stage, the objective should not be survival alone. It should be readiness.

Founders must use this period to build the fundamentals that make future growth possible: proper financial records, separation of personal and business finances, sound governance, tax compliance and management systems. Many Kenyan businesses struggle to scale because they remain too informal for too long.

The conversation must therefore move from credit access to credit readiness, because businesses that cannot produce reliable records, forecasts and controls will struggle to convert early traction into scalable finance.

As businesses begin generating consistent revenues, their financing needs become more sophisticated.

Growth requires investment in inventory, technology, equipment, distribution networks and human capital. At this stage, working capital facilities, overdrafts, trade finance and asset financing become essential tools for expansion.

Consider a furniture manufacturer that secures a large supply contract with a national retailer. The business may not need a long-term investment loan; it needs short-term liquidity to purchase timber, pay suppliers, and finance production before payment is received. By contrast, a manufacturer funding a five-year machinery investment through a 90-day overdraft is misallocating capital and setting itself up for recurring cash flow stress.

The issue here is not whether finance exists, but whether it is fit for purpose. In a market where many firms still operate with thin margins and limited buffers, the wrong capital structure can erase the gains from growth. This is one reason so many promising Kenyan businesses stall: they grow faster than their financial systems, and the strain eventually catches up with them.

This is also the stage where competitive advantage begins to shift. Entrepreneurs today can draw from banks, development finance institutions, venture capital, private equity, fintechs and trade finance solutions. Access to capital alone is no longer a differentiator. The real differentiator is how effectively business’s structure capital, manage cash flow, and convert financing into productivity.

In a market where funding options are broader than ever, execution discipline becomes the true source of advantage.

This distinction often determines whether a business remains small or scales into a sustainable enterprise by turning each shilling of capital into higher output, stronger margins, and replicable systems. Kenya’s scaling challenge is therefore not just financial. It is managerial, operational, and strategic.

For SMEs, securing capital is not simply about pitching a compelling idea; it is about demonstrating operational readiness long before approaching potential financiers.

That readiness begins with rigorous market analysis to develop a deeper understanding of one’s target customers, industry trends, competitive dynamics and supply-chain risks well enough to make informed strategic decisions.

It also requires businesses to formalise their operations. Sound business plans, reliable financial records, robust contracting processes, clear organisational structures, and experienced management are not merely administrative requirements but proof that a business has the discipline and capacity to execute its strategy.

But operational strength alone is not enough. It must be underpinned by good governance. A transparent framework, supported by a board of directors or advisory council and clear policies and lines of accountability. This reduces reliance on individual decision-makers and strengthens institutional resilience.

For financiers, these are important signals that a business is not built around one person or one opportunity, but has the structures and discipline required to deploy capital responsibly and sustain growth over the long term.This is also why strong banking relationships matter. The most successful businesses do not approach banks only when they are in distress or urgently need funding.

They build relationships early, share reliable information, and demonstrate sound governance, consistent performance and financial discipline over time. Increasingly, banks assess businesses not only on collateral, but also on the quality of their financial reporting, transaction history, cash-flow management and compliance practices.

At its core, lending is built on confidence. Strong financial records, consistent account activity, sound governance, and disciplined cash-flow management reduce information asymmetry between businesses and lenders, enabling banks to make better-informed credit decisions. The strongest banking relationships are therefore built long before a loan application is submitted.

The next frontier for Kenyan businesses is regional and continental expansion. According to the World Bank, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) opens access to a market of about 1.4 billion consumers with a combined GDP of more than $3.4 trillion. Yet many businesses still prepare only for the Kenyan market, even as the opportunity increasingly requires continental scale.

That gap matters because, according to UNCTAD and Afreximbank, intra-African trade still accounts for only about 15 percent of total African trade, compared with roughly 60 percent in Europe. Regional growth requires capital strategy aligned to cross-border trade, market entry, payment systems, regulatory compliance and trusted commercial networks. Kenyan firms that remain domestically focused risk being overtaken by more agile regional competitors that are better prepared to operate across borders.

Today, institutions are complementing financing with solutions that help businesses to understand new markets, identify trusted trading partners, and build cross-border commercial relationships. Ecobank is already supporting businesses across the spectrum, from MSMEs to established local corporates, by combining access to finance with the tools, networks and market opportunities they need to scale.

Ecobank’s Single Market Trade Hub is doing exactly this by connecting businesses to more than 6,000 verified trade partners across Africa to unlock cross-border opportunities. By combining finance with market access and commercial networks, such platforms help to turn regional trade frameworks such as AfCFTA from high-level policy frameworks into a catalysts for business expansion.

The purpose of financing thereby, is not simply to increase the number of businesses, but to increase the productivity of the economy. When capital is matched to the right stage of growth and deployed strategically, businesses invest in technology, expand production, create better-quality jobs and compete successfully beyond national borders.

Kenya's challenge, therefore, is not merely to produce more entrepreneurs, but to build more businesses that can scale sustainably. Otherwise, Kenya risks remaining a nation of entrepreneurs without becoming a nation of globally competitive enterprises capable of driving long-term economic transformation.