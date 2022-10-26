Economy Parliament saves Penina Malonza, approves all President Ruto's Cabinet picks

Peninah Malonza during her vetting for the position of Cabinet Secretary Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage at County Hall on October 19, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

Parliament has voted to save the nomination of Penina Malonza as the Cabinet Secretary nominee for Tourism.

This is after the lawmakers voted to reject the unanimous recommendation of the vetting panel that asked the House to reject Ms Malonza.

"The upshot of that vote is that you have negatived rejection of Penina Malonza,” Speaker Moses Wetangula ruled.

“I have approved a motion by Irene Kasalu (Kitui Woman Representative) to move a motion to approve the nomination of Ms Malonza."

MPs voted through acclamation to reject the recommendation of the Committee on Appointment (CoA) that unanimously rejected Ms Malonza as the Cabinet Secretary nominee for Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage.

The MPs also approved the nomination of 22 other Cabinet Secretary nominees and Attorney General Justin Muturi for appointment by President William Ruto.

In rejecting the nomination of Ms Malonza as Cabinet secretary, the CoA had said the nominee did not demonstrate knowledge of topical, administrative and technical issues touching on the ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage.

Ms Malonza is the former Kitui Deputy Governor. She is also a former senior executive with Compassion International, a non-governmental organisation.

In a dissenting minority report, eight Azimio La Umoja One Kenya MPs rejected the nomination of Mithika Linturi (Agriculture) and Aisha Jumwa (Public Service, Gender & Affirmative Action) on integrity questions that are contrary to the provisions of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

The new Cabinet comprises:

Prof Kithure Kindiki- Interior Prof Njuguna Ndungu- Treasury Aden Duale- Defence Aisha Jumwa- Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action Alice Wahome - Water and Sanitation, Dr Alfred Mutua- Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Moses Kuria- Trade Rebecca Miano- East African Community, Arid and Semi-arid Lands Kipchumba Murkomen- Roads, Transport and Public Works Sopian Tuya- Environment and Forestry Zachariah Mwangi Njeru- Lands Penina Malonza- Tourism Mithika Linturi- Agriculture and Livestock Susan Nakhumicha- Health Eliud Owalo- ICT Ezekiel Machogu- Education Davis Chirchir- Energy Ababu Namwamba- Sports and Youth Affairs Simon Chelugui- Co-operatives and SMEs Salim Mvurya- Mining Florence Bore- Labour

Others are Musalia Mudavadi as prime cabinet secretary, Justin Muturi as the Attorney General and Mercy Wanjau as the secretary to the Cabinet

