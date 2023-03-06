Economy Reprieve for fired EACC staff in Anglo-Leasing files access case

By JOSEPH WANGUI

A forensic investigator at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission fired over unauthorised access to classified information on the Anglo-Leasing scandal has been awarded Sh1.3 million for unfair dismissal.

Employment and Labour Relations Court judge James Rika ruled that although the dismissal of Mr Weldon Kiptoo Rotich was justified, the process of termination was flawed.

The court awarded him a sum of Sh1,341,415 on account of the flawed procedure of termination.

Mr Rotich, an ICT expert, was sacked in July 2015 after he allegedly accessed the computer of another officer who was investigating the multi-billion shilling Anglo-Leasing corruption scandal.

EACC told the court that on June 10, 2015, the officer was found in possession of unauthorised computer information belonging to the commission. The data was from a computer belonging to his colleague John Kiilu.

He was suspected of unauthorised divulgence of investigation information. Though employees were not prohibited from sharing computers, the court heard that each staff had login credentials.

The commission added that at the time Mr Kiilu was away in America and Mr Rotich accessed his computer using an Administrator password.

It added that Mr Rotich was reading high-profile cases handled by Mr Kiilu and that he had inserted a flash disk, intending to download the information.

Mr Rotich was housed on the first floor while Mr Kiilu was based on the second floor.

