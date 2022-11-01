Economy Samuel Njoroge named clerk of National Assembly

Mr Samuel Njoroge, the new National Assembly Clerk. PHOTO | PARLIAMENT

By EDWIN MUTAI

More by this Author

Samuel Njoroge is the new Clerk of the National Assembly after MPs voted to approve his appointment by the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

Mr Njoroge, the current director of Legislative and Procedural Services received the backing of 162 MPs against 94 lawmakers who opposed his appointment during the vote.

This was after a section of legislators contested Mr Njoroge’s appointment in an acclamation vote leading to a division.

PSC chairman and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula directed that a physical vote be taken.

Mr Njoroge, 43, defeated three other colleagues, including the acting clerk Serah Kioko who took office in July following the expiry of the contract of former clerk Michael Sialai. Mr Sialai is Kenya’s ambassador to Namibia.

Ms Kioko is currently the senior deputy clerk of the National Assembly, having served for 28 years in Parliament.

Others who had been shortlisted for the position include Mohamed Ali Mohamed and Eunice Wanjiku Gichangi, who are both serving as deputy clerks of the Senate.

Mr Njoroge scored the highest at 87.14 percent during oral interviews by PSC, followed by Mr Mohammed (76.79 percent), Ms Gichangi (76.43 percent) and Ms Kioko (75.18 percent).

“Based on the foregoing, the Parliamentary Service Commission resolved that Mr Samuel Josephat Njoroge be appointed to the position of Clerk of the National Assembly (PSC 17) for a term of five years, with eligibility for reappointment for one further term of five years,” PSC said in a report moved by Eldas MP Aden Keynan, a commissioner.

Mr Njoroge takes over from Ms Kioko, who made history as the first woman in Kenya to swear-in MPs-elect on September 8, 2022.

Read: Acting National Assembly clerk becomes first woman to swear in MPs since Legco days

Kenyans went to the General Election on August 9 to elect members of the 13th Parliament.

The Constitution gives the National Assembly clerk sole powers to administer the oath of office to newly elected MPs, who in turn elect a new Speaker.

The Clerk is the administrative and procedural head of the National Assembly and oversees the day-to-day operations of the House.

[email protected]