State lifts curbs on access to special night electricity prices for factories

The State has scrapped consumption limits that industrialists must attain to qualify for preferential electricity prices during nighttime, yielding to pressure from manufacturers.

Daniel Kiptoo, Director General of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) said the government has agreed to the proposal to lift curbs on consumption thresholds and is exploring ways of ensuring that the move does not plunge Kenya Power into losses estimated at Sh25 billion.

“Yes we agreed to the manufacturers’ proposal. We are now computing to see how we will cover for the hit that Kenya Power will take,” Mr Kiptoo said in an interview.

“The proposal by manufacturers is for removal of the six percent threshold in additional consumption for a firm to benefit from the time of use tariff,” he added.

Previously, small commercial and industrial consumers were to meet a monthly consumption threshold tracked every six months, to qualify for the discounted prices known as the Time of Use Tariff (ToU). The tariff was introduced in 2018, discounting prices per unit by up to 50 percent for large consumers using more power during off-peak hours.

Under the ToU, customers pay as low as Sh6.06 per unit of power based on use, allowing small commercial consumers to use over 100 units per month to pay Sh10 per unit instead of Sh20. Bigger consumers are required to use more than 15,000 units a month to pay Sh7.25 per unit instead of Sh15. Manufacturers, however, requested President William Ruto to remove the consumption thresholds that large commercial and industrial firms must meet to enjoy the lower tariff during off-peak hours.

Officials of the Kenya Private Sector Association (Kepsa) confirmed that the government has agreed to their push.

“The government has agreed and committed to our proposal, but we are not sure whether it was to start in June or July,” said Jaswinder Bedi, chairman of the Kepsa board.

The state's decision will see manufacturers enjoy reduced operational costs in the coming months, given that electricity is one of the single biggest bill items on their books.