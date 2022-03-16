Economy State waives import duty on dates ahead of Ramadhan

Muslims gather for prayers during Ramadhan on June 17, 2016. PHOTO | LABAN WALLOGA | NMG

By FARHIYA HUSSEIN

More by this Author Summary In a letter to KRA, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani said that the government has waived all fees on importation of dates as a gesture to the Muslim faithful.

It also noted that the taxes due on the imported and cleared dates during that said period will be the responsibility of the government.

This year the Muslim faithful are expected to kick off the holy month of fasting from April 2 to May 2.

The government has allowed duty-free importation of dates ahead of Ramadhan.

Ramadhan is a holy month of fasting practised by the Muslim faithful. In a letter to Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani said that the government has waived all fees on importation of dates as a gesture to the Muslim faithful.

“The government has authorized that the dates imported and cleared between March 20, and May 20, be done without the payment of taxes, import ruling fee and railway development levy,” the letter seen by the Business Daily said.

It also noted that the taxes due on the imported and cleared dates during that said period will be the responsibility of the government.

This year the Muslim faithful are expected to kick off the holy month of fasting from April 2 to May 2. This is the second time the government has allowed duty-free importation of dates.

Tourism and Wildlife CS Najib Balala thanked the government for the move.

“The government has once again allowed duty-free importation of dates, during this year’s holy month of Ramadhan. On behalf of the Muslim fraternity I would like to express my gratitude to President Kenyatta for his continued support of the Muslim community,” he wrote.

