Treasury rules out blanket tax deal for Adani, opens JKIA bids

The Treasury has ruled out a blanket tax exemption for India’s Adani under its proposal to manage the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) as the State opened window for rival bids.

Treasury Cabinet secretary John Mbadi Tuesday told the National Assembly Committee on Public Debts and Privatisation that any application on tax exemption by Adani will be reviewed and must be in line with the law.

Mr Mbadi said the 30-year tax exemption requested by the Indian firm will be subjected to cost analysis and benefits that will accrue to Kenyans before granting the requests.

The High Court temporarily blocked the proposal to grant the India-based conglomerate owned by Gautam Adani, India’s second-richest man, a 30-year lease to operate JKIA.

Mr Mbadi also told the Abdi Shurie-led committee that before the deal is signed, the risk matrix for the entire 30-year period will be reviewed.

He added that the share of revenue that Adani is supposed to get from the airport over the 30 years has been revised from 18 percent to 16 percent.

“We have so far negotiated and reduced the percentage from 18 to 16 percent, the percentage includes 12 percent as the best rate and four percent as the margin. The 16 percent we negotiated was based on the rates at the Central Bank of Kenya,” said Mr Mbadi.

He told MPs that the door is not yet closed for any firm seeking to manage JKIA, arguing that Adani has no binding deal.

“The law provides that if we get a better offer, we can stop Adani; the only thing we need to do is that the new firm will compensate Adani for any financial cost incurred up to this point of the process,” said Mr Mbadi.

In documents filed in court, the Indian conglomerate said its privately initiated proposal (PIP) was sent to the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) on March 1, 2024, and approved on March 28, 2024, allowing the firm to proceed with a feasibility study.

Better deals

Projects of this magnitude, which require multiple approvals across agencies and ministries, often take months.

Already, Argentinian firm Corporacion America Airports SA—one of the world’s largest airport operators—expressed an interest in investing in Kenyan airfields three months ago and has yet to receive a response from the authorities.

The Buenos Aires-based company submitted a presentation letter to then Transport secretary Kipchumba Murkomen in mid-June.

“We have not finalised anything; hence, any other party can do it. We are waiting for the courts; if they say terminate, we will; if it says continue, we will through the law,” he added.

Mr Mbadi told critics who have been saying that there are other firms with better deals to come over and present their proposal to KAA for review.

“I hear people saying there are many other firms that can do a better job, where are they? If we really love this country, this is the best time to come on board when the Adani matter is in court,” said Mr Mbadi.

The proposed takeover by India’s largest private airport operator sparked protests in Kenya when it was revealed in July, with the police blocking demonstrators who wanted to shut down the airport.

The Kenyan aviation workers’ union also opposed the plans, arguing they would lead to local job cuts and the employment of foreigners.

The Law Society of Kenya says the country would surrender the operational and profitable JKIA to Adani for 30 years in exchange for Sh238 billion.

Mr Mbadi told the lawmakers that the government resorted to the PIP because Kenya is in a bad place financially and cannot finance the project.

“I’ve been at the Treasury now for a few weeks. I can tell you that international financing is shrinking and no one wants to give us money, so if we can get a person who can put his money to finance a project so that he can get back his money and we also benefit, then it’s a good deal,” he said.