Divorce in the Black: Tyler Perry delivers again, staring Meagan Good

Tyler Perry, a filmmaker both celebrated and criticised, continues to deliver, as evident in his current relationship with streaming platforms.

His success, possibly or heavily influenced by the fact that he runs his own studio, underscores the demand for his distinctive style.

Perry’s films are known for their theatrical approach, religious themes, and focus on family and relationships mostly focusing on African Americans. So does his new project bring anything new to the table?

Divorce in the Black

Divorce in the Black is an Amazon Prime drama/thriller written, produced, and directed by Tyler Perry. It is produced by Meagan Good, and also features other African American talents like Cory Hardrict, Joseph Lee Anderson, Richard Lawson, Debbi Morgan, and Taylor Polidore.

Synopsis

Ava, a young bank professional, is devastated when her husband abandons their marriage. Determined to fight for her relationship, she uncovers the dark deeds that once thwarted her chance to find her true soulmate.

In summary, this drama thriller delves into the complexities of toxic relationships.

What worked

The opening scene effectively draws in the audience and establishes the characters. Even if the rest of the film doesn't resonate or work for you, that opening is unforgettable and will have people talking about it.

This is particularly due to the standout performance by Ursula O. Robinson as Linda. That segment is so strong it warrants a spin-off focusing on the Bertran family.

The film’s bright lighting gives it a sitcom or romantic comedy feel. Some scenes are also really well shot.

For Tyler Perry fans, the plot delivers the expected drama and intrigue. Performances are generally strong, with Meagan Good excellent as Ava, Ursula O. Robinson as Linda and Richard Lawson and Debbi Morgan delivering solid portrayals as her parents.

The film is also cohesive, with clear well-paced, easy to follow and engaging arc for the main character.

What didn't work

Male characters in Tyler Perry's films often feel one-dimensional, and this film is no exception. Characters like Dallas lack depth and clear motivation, making his obsession with Ava hard to understand. Benji is similarly underdeveloped.

The editing could have been tighter, with some scenes lingering too long. The third act works for the film's nature, but the blocking in an action scene could have been better.

Some story decisions are illogical, such as Ava's father confronting Dallas alone despite his age.

As expected from Perry, the film has a theatrical feel, with some performances appearing more suited for the stage rather than on screen.

Conclusion