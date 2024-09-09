Fight Night: A battle, heist and star-studded cast

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist caught my attention when it was announced last year for two reasons: it's incredible cast and its 1970s setting.

While the star-studded lineup was exciting, what really stimulated my interest was the challenge of recreating the '70s vibe and atmosphere.

For me, the question wasn’t whether the actors would deliver (with that cast, it was obviously going to be good), but whether the show could truly make us feel like we were stepping back into the ‘70s.

Produced by Kevin Hart for Peacock, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist is a crime drama miniseries based on an event that took place during Muhammad Ali’s comeback fight back in the 70's.

Its cast includes Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Don Cheadle, Samuel L. Jackson, Terrence Howard, Chloe Bailey, Dexter Darden, and many others.

Just by looking at the names involved, you know you’re in for something special, I mean it's too early to say but there must have been a good reason for all these actors to get attached to the project.

The story

The plot centres around Gordon ‘Chicken Man’ Williams (Kevin Hart), a street-smart hustler who gets caught up in a dangerous scheme during a high-profile fight night.

There’s a big heist involved, and bodies start piling up, JD Hudson (Don Cheadle), one of the city’s first Black detectives, takes on the case.

The stakes are high as Chicken Man and JD try to stay ahead of the criminals and survive the chaos.

While the story isn’t groundbreaking, what makes it stand out is that it’s not just about the heist. With the three episodes the story is already doing an in-depth analysis of the characters’ personal motivations and conflicts.

Each character has their own unique goals and watching them collide is where the real tension comes from. And this is all within the first three episodes that are currently available.

There are some fans of Taraji P. Henson and Kevin Hart who might want to watch this with their young ones. This is a crime show—people get shot, and, staying true to ‘70s tropes, there’s nudity. You’ve been warned.

Performances

The performances are excellent, and it’s not just the big names—even the lesser-known actors get time to stand out, especially in Episode 2, which helps the show feel well-rounded.

That said, Taraji P. Henson and Samuel L. Jackson steal every scene they’re in. Taraji’s screen presence grabs your attention whenever she on screen, while Jackson brings his usual charisma, though with fewer words at the beginning.

Both elevate the material they’re given but never overshadow the other performers, which in a wired way keeps the show balanced.

Dexter Darden plays Muhammad Ali, and while he doesn’t look exactly like Ali, he captures the essence—the personality and swagger—that the boxing legend was famous for.

There’s even a boxing match that’s executed surprisingly well, and it doesn’t feel out of place in the story, despite being downplayed in the trailers.

In the first three episodes, Don Cheadle’s character deals with racism, which is cleverly tied to Ali’s story in the show. This connection adds another layer and gives younger viewers a sense of what life was like for Black Americans at that time.

Cheadle plays his role with intensity, and his character's arc places him in a precarious position within the African American community.

As for Kevin Hart, if you have read any of my previous reviews of some of his movie s like “lift” you know that I’ve been skeptical of roles him outside of comedy, but in this role, I was impressed.

He plays Chicken Man, a hustler with big dreams, and brings the character to life with quick dialogue and sharp reactions.

This role shows a different side of Hart—more serious, but still with his trademark snappy yet witty style. He’s more than believable as a man doing whatever it takes to make things happen.

Visuals

The show nails the 1970s look. The art department—including set design, costumes, and prop teams—really makes you feel like you’ve stepped into the past. From the furniture to the cars, everything feels authentically 70’s.

The costumes and makeup are also good. The afros, wigs, outfits, and accessories are more than just props; they feel like part of who the characters are.

Every character’s appearance tells you something about them, adding to the show’s authenticity. The cinematography fits the ‘70s visual language, too.

Many scenes, especially those set-in clubs or basements, have a gritty feel that mirrors the general aesthetics of indoor spaces from that era.

Some deliberate visual choices, like the use of star lens flares, give the show an old-school film look without going overboard. The music and sound effects help elevate some scenes, particularly in club environments.

The soundtrack is filled with era-appropriate songs, and small details like street sounds and background chatter add an extra layer of realism.

Pacing and Structure

The first three episodes (as of September 8, 2024) are well-paced, moving the story along quickly without feeling rushed.

Each episode and scenes flow smoothly into the next, thanks to sharp editing and creative transitions, like moving panels that make the story and scenes feel seamless.

There are plenty of suspenseful moments, too. The director knows how to build tension, and the stakes, especially in Episode 2, always feel high. The crime angle is handled beautifully, keeping you guessing without becoming overly complicated.

Concerns

While the first three episodes are strong, I have concerns about where the show is headed. A lot of series start off great but lose steam later on (think Lost, Penny Dreadful, or even Game of Thrones).

At this point, the story is compelling, and the characters are interesting, but we’ve only seen the beginning. I hope Fight Night can maintain its momentum as new episodes roll out.

Conclusion

So far, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist is shaping up to be a great crime drama, perhaps one of the best of the year. The performances are excellent, with Kevin Hart stepping up in a serious role, and Taraji P. Henson and Samuel L. Jackson bringing their A-game.

The ‘70s setting is believable, thanks to the fantastic work of the art and costume departments and the show handles themes like racism and ambition really well without losing its entertainment value.