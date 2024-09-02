Terminator Zero season 1: Did anime revive a franchise?

If you’re a cinephile, the one thing we can all agree on is that the first two Terminator movies are some of the best sci-fi films of our generation.

But after the second one, more than 30 years ago, every attempt to revive the franchise has failed in capturing the essence that made those films great.

So, when Netflix decided to take a swing at the franchise, I was cautiously pessimistic.

As a fan of the original two movies, my expectations were low—especially considering Netflix’s track record with legacy franchises, Resident Evil, anyone?

Terminator Zero is a 2024 Japanese-English sci-fi action anime series, set in the ‘Terminator’ universe created by James Cameron and Gale Anne Hurd.

Developed by Mattson Tomlin, the series was produced for Netflix by animation studio Production I.G and Skydance Television, with Masashi Kudō directing. The eight-episode series premiered on August 29.

Synopsis

The series plays out across two timelines. In 2022, a future war between humanity’s few survivors and an endless army of machines rages. In 1997, the AI known as Skynet gains self-awareness and starts its war on humanity.

A soldier is sent back in time to 1997 to protect Malcolm Lee, a scientist working on a new AI system that could rival Skynet.

As Malcolm wrestles with the moral implications of his creation, an assassin from the future is hot on his trail, and the fate of his three children hangs in the balance.

What worked

This show doesn’t hold back, it’s brutal, bloody, and grotesque, much like the 1984 original.

The Terminator in “Zero” is just as relentless and cold, a reminder of how terrifying a single one of these cyborgs can be. T

he series also spends a lot of time post-Judgment Day, showing just how brutal that future in that universe is.

What really surprised me was how smart this show is. It does a fantastic job of explaining time travel in the context of this story, and there are plenty of well-thought-out details about how the Terminators and robots operate.

There are jaw-dropping moments and twists that’ll make you rethink everything you’ve seen up to that point. It clear that a lot of thought was put into this production.

Terminator Zero also expands the franchise’s lore without tarnishing what came before. It doesn’t rely on fan service, there are no Arnold Schwarzenegger “T” cyborg cameos or mentions of Sarah or John Connor, but it still feels true to the DNA of the original films.

The story stays rooted in what makes ‘Terminator’ great: time travel, a sinister AI, a killer cyborg, and a protector from the future.

Since it’s an anime and the story is set in Japan during Judgment Day, the show introduces new concepts that elevate the original “Terminator” ideas, like the new AI, Kokoro.

The characters, especially the three kids and Misaki, are well-developed, which keeps you as the viewer invested.

Visually, the anime is an interesting mix of 2D and 3D animation, and for the most part, it works. The themes of fatherhood are also handled well, offering some thought-provoking moments and situations.

What didn’t work

Being a Netflix production, you can expect to see the usual diversity checkboxes ticked off.

While it doesn’t negatively impact the story, it’s noticeable like the main character is a person of colour in only the charge of the character colour tone rather than physical features.

A personal thought, sometimes I think streaming service are big on on diversity and inclusion that they sometimes forget appropriation.

By that I simply mean if an event takes place and the premise of a production, for example, in this case is Japan, it would be appropriate to have a Japanese lead.

Appropriation makes diversity and inclusion feel genuine rather than just another marketing ploy.

Conclusion

Terminator Zero is a great sci-fi anime series that offers a fresh perspective on the “Terminator” franchise. It pays homage to James Cameron’s original films while carving out its own identity.

The finale is strong, and the series as a whole is definitely worth your time.

There are also a few scenes, particularly in episode seven, where the show gets lost in modern political commentary around gender and identity, which feels out of place and detracts from the established story.

The motif of “Terminator” stories has always been its simplicity: a cyborg assassin travels from the future to kill someone, and another person is sent back to protect them. It’s straightforward and easy to follow.

This show, however, is more complex—perhaps too complex for newcomers to the “Terminator” franchise.

The first three episodes, while exciting, are a bit scattered in terms of plot. The second half of the series is where the real meat is.

There are some frustrating moments where the characters, particularly the kids, they make stupid decisions that’ll have you shaking your head.