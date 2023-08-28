Arts Gran Turismo: A shamelessly well-directed 2-hour Sony advertisement

By STANSLAUS MANTHI

In the modern world, various forms of advertising and marketing strategies exist. Think billboards, posters, influencer endorsements, and even the oftentimes irritating YouTube ads.

You might find yourself, therefore, wondering whether this week's focus will be on reviewing an advertisement, and pondering if that's even feasible.

However, today's discussion shifts to Gran Turismo, a biopic centred around a racing simulation video game of the same name.

This video game, exclusively available on PlayStation, is developed by Sony. For you senior parents, I understand your reservations when it comes to video games, I ask for your patience as we attempt to explore this production.

Up until August 2023, we've witnessed a string of triumphant video games adaptations. Recent examples include the success of Super Mario, Sonic the Hedgehog, and the HBO series The Last of Us.

Additionally, there have been hits like Detective Pikachu, the 2006 movie Silent Hill, and the animated series Castlevania on Netflix.

However, not all adaptations have fared well. Titles like Assassin's Creed, Warcraft, Rampage, and Final Fantasy, among others, struggled to translate from games to screen. Given this context, where does this PlayStation-based movie stand?

The story

Gran Turismo (the movie) draws from a "true story," a phrase in Hollywood that with time I have come to understand often translates to "loosely based on or inspired by."

The narrative itself feels quite familiar, almost formulaic, it follows the “underdog triumphing against the odds” pattern which is reminiscent of numerous sports films.

The story revolves around Jann Mardenborough, a teenage Gran Turismo enthusiast whose gaming prowess propels him to win Nissan competitions and transform into a real professional racecar driver, making it the ultimate wish-fulfilment narrative.

Upshifts

This movie is highly accessible, requiring no prior knowledge of the game or the true story of Jann to enjoy. It skillfully employs various storytelling techniques to simplify what I initially found to be an unnecessarily complex script, resulting in an engaging and thrilling viewing experience.

The success of this story is greatly owed to Neil Blomkamp's direction. When I first heard that the South African director was taking the helm, I was excited yet slightly doubtful.

Blomkamp's notable filmography predominantly consists of fast-paced, gritty, and occasionally bleak sci-fi concepts involving robots or the fusion of man and machine, including works like Chappie, Elysium, and District 9.

Given this background, it's impressive how grounded this film feels. Beyond the gripping racing sequences, the drama is structured in a way that provokes support for the main character.

While the formulaic and generic aspects are present, it's the director's execution of events that sets this movie apart.

Each scene feels deliberate and purposeful, with a keen sense of pacing that adjusts according to the narrative's demands—slower when necessary, and accelerating during pivotal moments.

The performances shine as well, with David Harbour and Djimon Hounsou, along with the main character played by Archie Uchena Madekwe, delivering exceptional portrayals that effectively convey the characters' motivations and arcs.

Cinematography, particularly during the races, is strategically crafted to immerse you in the intensity of the competitions.

Close-ups capture the tension while sweeping drone shots provide panoramic perspectives. Skillful use of visual effects places you in the driver's seat and head, enhancing the immersive experience.

Overall, the film is visually captivating. The sound design contributes to realism, making the cars feel tangible, and the roaring engines evoke a genuine racing ambience.

Downshifts

As previously noted, this concept is quite familiar, and while there are some surprising moments, the theme of an underdog proving themselves remains overly used and somewhat predictable.

The other thing is, this movie is an ad. Gran Turismo, the video game, can be exclusively played on PlayStation consoles, both of which are Sony products.

Similarly, this movie was partly produced by PlayStation Productions, which is a clear extension of the Sony brand. In fact, Sony seamlessly integrated their products into the movie, evident from shameless product placements featuring PlayStation 5 and other Sony products from the word go.

As a result, the movie gives off the impression of a two-hour promotional advertisement saturated by self-indulgence.

Conclusion

Gran Turismo presents an exhaustively explored "underdog conquers challenges" theme, but it finds redemption through its inspired and skillfully executed direction, coupled with outstanding cinematography, visual effects, and sound design.

The film offers a captivating and visually stimulating journey that can only be described as an extraordinary "true story."

While adhering to a familiar structure, the movie remains accessible to mainstream film enthusiasts, despite its origins in video games.

Ultimately, this film serves as a shameless, loud, on-your-face Sony showcase cleverly disguised as a Jann Mardenborough biopic.

