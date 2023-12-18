Arts Kevin Hart & Chris Rock on coming up, friendship and stand-up culture

Headliners Only is a documentary featuring Kevin Hart and Chris Rock. PHOTO | POOL

By STANSLAUS MANTHI

As soon as I spotted Kevin Hart's and Chris Rock's show on Netflix, I assumed it was a stand-up special showcasing these iconic comedians. However, it turned out to be a surprising documentary exploring the history of stand-up comedy, cleverly centred around these two stars.

The documentary delves deep into the challenges both comedians faced on their rise to fame, presenting an insightful look at their careers, collaborative performances, and a celebration of comedy itself.

Allow me to elaborate.

For the fans But...

If you're a Chris Rock fan, you likely know parts of his story, but this documentary delves deeply into his early career. It offers a detailed portrayal of his struggles, particularly after his father's passing. It covers his journey through SNL and In Living Colour, highlighting the impact of pivotal decisions he made.

Surprisingly, the initial part of the documentary focuses on the friendship between Hart and Rock, but it takes a serious turn as it delves into Chris Rock's personal challenges, altering the documentary's tone. It becomes grounded and intense when it explores what might be Kevin Hart's most profound and darkest moments, including his mother's battle with cancer and eventual passing. The show also features insights from other prominent stand-up stars, providing a broader view of the two comedians and the comedy culture in general.

Too much?

Rashida Harper's directed documentary runs for only 1 hour and 22 minutes, tightly edited and swiftly paced. While there's nothing inherently wrong with its speed, the challenge comes from covering multiple themes – the collaboration between Chris Rock and Kevin Hart, their friendship, a historical look at comedy culture, and delving into deeper personal aspects.

Additionally, in the third act, Dave Chappelle is somehow brought into the narrative (providing closure on the widely circulated blinged-out goat clip). My point is, I feel the documentary could have been longer or more focused. Specifically, I found Chris Rock's story incredibly intriguing, and I wished for a more comprehensive exploration solely dedicated to his journey.

This documentary is an intriguing exploration of comedy culture and its key figures. While it celebrates friendship and camaraderie, what truly stands out is the in-depth examination of the two main stars. Moreover, amidst the enjoyable moments, there are particularly humorous instances, one involving Will Smith and another featuring Bill Burr that I couldn't help but burst into laughter. Bill Burr's comedic brilliance is highlighted, making him a national treasure that deserves utmost protection.

Should you invest your time in this documentary? Absolutely. It's one of those productions crafted to captivate a wide audience, catering to both die-hard stand-up enthusiasts and the average viewer. Packed with heart and enjoyment, it ensures there's something for everyone to stay engaged.

