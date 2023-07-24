Arts They Cloned Tyrone: Masterfully directed, fun at-home viewing

They Cloned Tyrone. PHOTO | POOL

By STANSLAUS MANTHI

Over the past weekend, audiences were treated to the premiere of two highly anticipated summer blockbusters. The first one, Barbie, is a visually distinct and subversive satire with a staggering budget of $145 million. The colourful movie based on the popular doll was directed by Greta Gerwig, an award-winning female director.

The second film, Oppenheimer, is a grand and visually stunning dramatic movie that feels more or less like a glorified documentary, boasting a budget of $100 million and featuring a star-studded cast.

The three-hour universal film is helmed by the accomplished and possibly one of the most prominent directors of this generation, Christopher Nolan.

Simultaneously released in theatres, the two movies created a double feature that quickly gained a playful nickname on the Internet: Barbenheimer.

Now, let’s explore They Cloned Tryone a $45-million budget movie on Netflix directed and co-written by Juel Taylor, making it his impressive debut as an African American director. Here’s why it’s worth our attention over the above-mentioned.

An exceptional fusion

They Cloned Tyrone takes you on a captivating journey through a stereotypical black community, following a pimp, a prostitute, and a drug dealer as they unravel a mysterious plot (review kept spoiler-free).

While billed as a mystery fantasy, this film defies genres, seamlessly transitioning between comedy, drama, thriller, action, and even elements of science fiction and horror.

This satire stars Jon Boyega as the English actor portraying Fontaine, the drug dealer who holds the movie’s heart, Jamie Foxx as the charismatic and award-winning pimp Slick Charles, and Teyonah Parris as Yo-Yo, a pivotal character driving the narrative’s core and the events of the third act.

The favourable aspect

This splendid film showcases captivating cinematography, embracing a gritty aesthetic that reflects the world, enhanced by skilful neon and colour lighting techniques that bring out vibrant hues.

The director masterfully pays homage to 70s blaxploitation movies, seamlessly blending the essence of that era with a modern approach evident in the film grain, fonts, and cars.

One of the film’s true genius lies in its manipulation of time. The 70s-inspired costume, set design, and cinematography immerse the audience in that era, yet occasional appearances of modern references like mobile phones, Obama, and crypto keep viewers guessing and engaged.

The performances are intense and skillfully balanced, with Fontaine portraying a brooding protagonist who conveys emotions primarily through expressions, Slick Charles, adding comedic charm, and Yo-Yo serving as the grounded, smart yet comedic character.

Fontaine's story is an intriguing one that culminates in a powerful payoff during the third act and a minding-bending post-credit scene.

The surprise introduction of other characters adds welcomed surprises and maintains a consistently intriguing pace to the feel of the acts.

The film fearlessly delves into social commentary on race and the treatment of African Americans in poor suburbs, presented in a subtle and creatively retrospective manner that surpasses the impact of mainstream blockbusters like Barbie.

Cleverly utilising stereotypes, the director, who is also the co-writer, constructs a narrative reflecting historical realities, such as the Tuskegee Study, while maintaining the film’s entertainment factor.

The soundtrack is a marvel, blending soul and neo-soul, creating an unforgettable audio experience, especially for enthusiasts of African American music from the 70s.

Almost perfect

This film can be regarded as exceptionally well-crafted, with an almost flawless execution. However, one aspect that occasionally posed a challenge for me was the pacing during the second act.

At times, the narrative seemed to slow down, and I couldn’t help but wonder if some trimming or editing could have made the two-hour experience even more refined and concise. The dialogue too doesn’t offer anything new in terms of depth.

Rating

They Cloned Tyrone bears an R-rating, signifying its potential unsuitability for viewers aged under 17. This classification is attributed to its portrayal of pervasive language, graphic violence, some sexual material, and depictions of drug use.

Ultimately

They Cloned Tyrone presents a delightful and refreshing genre-bending escapade, skillfully incorporating familiar stereotypes around black characters, yet delivering an entertaining comedic twist within the realm of science fiction.

What truly astonishes me is the fact that this remarkable piece was brought to life by a first-time director, showcasing an undeniable sense of confidence, direction, and visual prowess.

Capturing the story’s essence with captivating finesse, the cinematography by Ken Seng (known for his work on movies like Deadpool) adds a unique and visually arresting dimension to the narrative.

The cherry on top is the meticulously curated music, perfectly complementing the overall tone and nature of the tale.

Amid the buzz surrounding Barbiheimer, They Cloned Tyrone demands equal attention and is undoubtedly a cinematic gem worth experiencing.

