Movies and shows to stream and savour this festive season

It’s that time of year for celebration, feasting, and spending quality time with family. While we fill most of our days socialising and unwinding, entertainment through audiovisual mediums plays a pivotal role in this festive season. We’re fortunate to live in an age where streaming services abound, but this abundance can often lead to decision overload.

Here’s a list of movies and shows you can stream while relaxing and savouring the holiday season. However, this is just the tip of the iceberg. Streaming platforms are brimming with unexplored content.

Recently Added

Rebel Moon Part 1—Netflix

Heavily inspired by Star Wars written conceptualised and directed by Zack Snyder.

Matatu—Showmax

Another crime movie from Kenya…a bit “preachy” and over the top, but it’s okay.

Volume—Netflix

Kenyan musical, eight-episode show

Villains in the Metropolis—Netflix

Kenyan Crime Drama starring—Sarah Hassan

Maestro—Netflix

For those looking for a cinematic experience

Across the Spider Verse (coming Christmas day)- Netflix

One of the best-animated movies ever

Headliners Only Kevin Hart and Chris Rock

The bad guys a very bad holiday

Animated Christmas 25 minutes special.

Donna Summer Love to Love—Showmax

If you love music then this documentary is for you. A story that follows the life of Donna Summer

Leave the World Behind—Netflix

It’s okay not perfect just good suspense thriller.

Peabody and Sherman—Showmax

Animated fun for kids

Mann vs Ford—Showmax

Environmental pollution from a bigger company has consequences for residents.

Keanu—Showmax

From 2016 still one of the most ridiculous set up in a movie

Yoh! Christmas—Netflix

If you enjoyed Insecure this South Africa series will work for you

For the whole family

Family Switch—Netflix

What would happen if you switched bodies? This an easy watch that is entertaining for everyone.

Best Christmas Ever—Netflix

A feel good Christmas movie … it’s okay.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nuggets—Netflix

The whole of chicken-kind faces a terrible new threat

Candy Cane—Netflix

The Twelve Days of Christmas come to life starring Eddie Murphy.

Mr Bean season one—Showmax

Most millennials remember Mr Bean, the show never lost its touch and still makes for an enjoyable watch.

You vs Wild—Netflix

An interactive show that anyone can enjoy

League of Super-pets—Showmax

Justice league but pet featuring Kevin Hart and the rock

Mr Bean Goes on Holiday—Netflix

A full-feature movie centering on Mr Bean like the show it somehow still maintains the charm.

Jumanji Collection —Netflix, Welcome to the Jungle —Showmax

From the 1994 to latest 2018 with the rock and Kevin Hart these movies make for an entertaining family adventure. Though not some scene may not be suitable for very children.

Nine Lives

Imagine if you turned into a cat? Christopher Walken is in the movie

Charlie and the Chocolate —Showmax

The movie has heart and is enjoyable for everyone

Benji—Netflix

A touching story about a dog.

Central Intelligence

Worth a rewatch if you have already seen it. The Rock and Kevin Hart action comedy.

For the kids (mostly animated)

Super Mario Bros—Showmax

One of the biggest animated movies of the year is now on streaming. Fast-paced so yes it will keep your child hooked.

Captain Underpants—Netflix

Based on the 2017 movie this 2D animated show dives deep into the kind of playfulness that comes with children’s shows.

Twende—Showcamax

All Kenyan voice talent fast paced stupid and entertaining.

Looney Toons—Netflix

Warner Bros 2012 show based on the classic show. The fun is still there.

Minions—Showmax

We can never get enough of these guys

What If—Disney Plus

Marvel movies characters and story but reimagines in different multiverses

Legend of the Guardians Owls of Ga’ hoole—Showmax

For older kids, reasonably simple premise but Zack Snyder (the director) went all out.

The Sea Beast—Netflix

Underrated animation

Trolls—Showmax

The 2016 animated musical still a lot of fun.

Johhy Test —Ultimate Meatloaf Quest

Interactive animation to keep your kids busy

Spy Kids Armageddon

It’s fun; think 10-year-olds and above.

Standard entertainment

Young Rock—Showmax

The Rock's life story turned into a sitcom

All the Fast and Furious movie—Netflix

It fascinating when you are the early one to see Vin Diesel acting.

Wonder Woman—Showmax

If you have daughters, this will be fun.

Infinite

It’s okay

The Man from Uncle —Showmax

Classic spy movie from Guy Richie starring Henry Cavill

John Wick three—Showmax

From one of the best action franchise

Underwater—Netflix

Intense underwater thriller.

Squid Games the Challenge—Netflix

For those who loved Squid Game here is a reality version of that.

Genie—Showmax

Melissa McCarthy as a Genie … it’s okay

Goose Bump—Netflix

Perfect to get your blood pumping

Rush Hour trilogy— Showmax

Perhaps some of the most rewatchable action comedies out there.

Plane

Reasonably entertaining action movie if you missed it in the cinema

Outlaws—Showmax

A very interesting concept...well shot South African show

For the grown folks

The Undoing—Showmax

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant in a thriller/drama. The two bring their a game.

Baba Twins—Showmax

Underrated. Good performances, high production value, exceptional editing and direction.

Adulting—Showmax

For guy in the dating scene in South Africa

The House of Usher —Netflix

Horror show that keeps your blood pumping

Barry—Showmax

Four seasons of underrated awesomeness.

Renfield–Showmax

Nicholas Cage plays Dracula

Onimusha—Netflix

Intense monster-hunting anime with action

Blue Eye Samurai

A good animated violent Samurai series

The Bounty Hunter—Showmax

Gerald Butler's classic romcom

CocaineBear—Showmax

It’s exactly what the title says

Spinners—Showmax

A lesson of gang violence, edge of you seat thrills

Shadow in the cloud- Showmax

Intense crazy scifi movie

Dracula—Netflix

Revisit the classic drama horror

Stepbrother—Showmax

Still the sillest from will ferrel and ..

Anchorman 2—Showmax

The return of Rohn Bulgedy Pour comedy.

Igiza—Showmax

Interesting concept for a series

Rewatchable top-tier productions

Collateral—Netflix

Jamie Foxx, Jada Pinkett, Tom Cruise, masterfully directed by Micheal Mann.

Top Gun Maverick—Showmax and Netflix

One of the best sequels out there

40 Sticks–Netflix

One of the best-looking Kenyan films

Arcane—Netflix

One of the most intense animated shows out there, really good action set pieces

Hancock—Netflix

Underrated superhero movie staring Will Smith

Crime and Justice–Showmax

Kenyan thriller mystery

Elysium

Still just one of the coolest movies out there.

Predestination—Netflix

Challenge your mind with this movie

Castlevania—Netflix (not Castlevania nocturnal)

The first five-season of the animated series based on the game is an absolute masterpiece animated but not for children

Love Death and Robots—Netflix

Animated anthology—not for children

1917—Showmax

One of the best war movies of our time.

The Killer—Netflix

David Fincher latest thriller a satisfying slow burn.

The Last Samurai—Showmax

Tom Cruise war classic

Django—Showmax

Jamie Foxx, we have seen but it’s worth a rewatch

Rick and Morty Season 7—Netflix

The animated Sci-Fi show never stops impressing seven seasons later

District 9 –Showmax

An absolute classic alien Sci-Fi masterpiece from Neill Blomkamp

House of Dragon—Showmax

Game of Thrones fans

Stand up

Roast House–Showmax

Watch familiar Kenyan celebrities get roasted by Kenyan stand-up artists, from Abel Mutua to Boniface Mwangi to Sanaipei Tande to Prezzo

Comedy Riot—Showmax

Dive into Kenya stand-up comedy from Waweru Mbuthia to Ruth Nyambura, the 13-episode show is a good entry into Kenya stand-up comedy scene.

Trevor Noah Where was I—Netflix

From Detroit Michigan, we get his latest stand-up. Note, he has three more stand-ups that you can enjoy.

Dave Chappelle collection—Netflix

Kevin Hart collection—Netflix

Bill Burr collection—Netflix

Unhinged, provocative 2019 gem all the bill burrs stand up are somethyto behold if you love unfiltered comedy.

Kill the messenger Chris Rock—Showmax

Documentaries

World War II from the Frontline—Netflix

If you love history the docuseries is a treat

Elon Musk Titan of Tech—Shomax

Discover the most controversial billionaire of our generation.

Biggie- I have got a Story to Tell—Netflix

If you love hip-hop this is for you, with rare footage of the hip-hop icon

The Truth About Killer Robots—Showmax

This is more of a look into the good and bads of tech

Remastered: Who Shot the Sheriff—Netflix

Bob Marley assassination attempt who was responsible?

Becoming Warren Buffett— Study the evolution of one of the richest people on earth.

Lumumba Death of a Prophet—Showmax

A 1992 documentary that is a must-see for those interested in Africa history and you need subtitles.

Bad Surgeon Love Under the Knife—Netflix

Jaw dropping.

Alternate Ending Six Ways to Die in America–Showmax

I know it's Christmas everyone is having fun but this doc is there to remind you of our date as human beings

Life on Our Planet

You can just let it play in the background.

How to Steal a Country–Showmax

Jacob Zuma, South Africa, corruption

Madoff the Monster of Wall Street

A limited ducuseries that lifts the veil on the man.

McGregor Forever—Netflix

Fascinating look at the sports icon

Showbiz Kids

What effect does fame have on children? This doc trie to answer that question.

The Deepest Breath

Extreme sport documentary to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Tour de France

Fantastic look at the most popular bike race.

Quincy—Netflix

Understanding the man who gave us some of the biggest stars of our time.

Pele—Netflix

For the football fans

The Newspaperman

Fascinating

Sly

An easy ride and look at the film icon

Free Money—Netflix

Underrated, a Kenyan experiment on giving people free money.

YouTube

Kamtupe

King Kaka’s full gangster movie

CTA (cleaning the airwaves)

Full interviews loaded with lessons stand out interviews—Jack Odongo, Judy Nyawira, Jimmy Gathu, Dj Krowbar, Aaron Rimbui

Mic Cheque

Three Friends talking having fun and a guest pops-up ever now and then .

Liv Kenya

Travel vlogg, highlights her road trip from Nairobi to South Africa

Iko Nini

The weekend update featuring Rapcha the Sayantist.

