Movies and shows to stream and savour this festive season

Movies and shows to stream and savour this festive seasonSaturday December 23 2023
It’s that time of year for celebration, feasting, and spending quality time with family. While we fill most of our days socialising and unwinding, entertainment through audiovisual mediums plays a pivotal role in this festive season. We’re fortunate to live in an age where streaming services abound, but this abundance can often lead to decision overload.
Here’s a list of movies and shows you can stream while relaxing and savouring the holiday season. However, this is just the tip of the iceberg. Streaming platforms are brimming with unexplored content.
Recently Added
Rebel Moon Part 1—Netflix
Heavily inspired by Star Wars written conceptualised and directed by Zack Snyder.
Matatu—Showmax
Another crime movie from Kenya…a bit “preachy” and over the top, but it’s okay.
Volume—Netflix
Kenyan musical, eight-episode show
Villains in the Metropolis—Netflix
Kenyan Crime Drama starring—Sarah Hassan
Maestro—Netflix
For those looking for a cinematic experience
Across the Spider Verse (coming Christmas day)- Netflix
One of the best-animated movies ever
Headliners Only Kevin Hart and Chris Rock
The bad guys a very bad holiday
Animated Christmas 25 minutes special.
Donna Summer Love to Love—Showmax
If you love music then this documentary is for you. A story that follows the life of Donna Summer
Leave the World Behind—Netflix
It’s okay not perfect just good suspense thriller.
Peabody and Sherman—Showmax
Animated fun for kids
Mann vs Ford—Showmax
Environmental pollution from a bigger company has consequences for residents.
Keanu—Showmax
From 2016 still one of the most ridiculous set up in a movie
Yoh! Christmas—Netflix
If you enjoyed Insecure this South Africa series will work for you
For the whole family
Family Switch—Netflix
What would happen if you switched bodies? This an easy watch that is entertaining for everyone.
Best Christmas Ever—Netflix
A feel good Christmas movie … it’s okay.
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nuggets—Netflix
The whole of chicken-kind faces a terrible new threat
Candy Cane—Netflix
The Twelve Days of Christmas come to life starring Eddie Murphy.
Mr Bean season one—Showmax
Most millennials remember Mr Bean, the show never lost its touch and still makes for an enjoyable watch.
You vs Wild—Netflix
An interactive show that anyone can enjoy
League of Super-pets—Showmax
Justice league but pet featuring Kevin Hart and the rock
Mr Bean Goes on Holiday—Netflix
A full-feature movie centering on Mr Bean like the show it somehow still maintains the charm.
Jumanji Collection —Netflix, Welcome to the Jungle —Showmax
From the 1994 to latest 2018 with the rock and Kevin Hart these movies make for an entertaining family adventure. Though not some scene may not be suitable for very children.
Nine Lives
Imagine if you turned into a cat? Christopher Walken is in the movie
Charlie and the Chocolate —Showmax
The movie has heart and is enjoyable for everyone
Benji—Netflix
A touching story about a dog.
Central Intelligence
Worth a rewatch if you have already seen it. The Rock and Kevin Hart action comedy.
For the kids (mostly animated)
Super Mario Bros—Showmax
One of the biggest animated movies of the year is now on streaming. Fast-paced so yes it will keep your child hooked.
Captain Underpants—Netflix
Based on the 2017 movie this 2D animated show dives deep into the kind of playfulness that comes with children’s shows.
Twende—Showcamax
All Kenyan voice talent fast paced stupid and entertaining.
Looney Toons—Netflix
Warner Bros 2012 show based on the classic show. The fun is still there.
Minions—Showmax
We can never get enough of these guys
What If—Disney Plus
Marvel movies characters and story but reimagines in different multiverses
Legend of the Guardians Owls of Ga’ hoole—Showmax
For older kids, reasonably simple premise but Zack Snyder (the director) went all out.
The Sea Beast—Netflix
Underrated animation
Trolls—Showmax
The 2016 animated musical still a lot of fun.
Johhy Test —Ultimate Meatloaf Quest
Interactive animation to keep your kids busy
Spy Kids Armageddon
It’s fun; think 10-year-olds and above.
Standard entertainment
Young Rock—Showmax
The Rock's life story turned into a sitcom
All the Fast and Furious movie—Netflix
It fascinating when you are the early one to see Vin Diesel acting.
Wonder Woman—Showmax
If you have daughters, this will be fun.
Infinite
It’s okay
The Man from Uncle —Showmax
Classic spy movie from Guy Richie starring Henry Cavill
John Wick three—Showmax
From one of the best action franchise
Underwater—Netflix
Intense underwater thriller.
Squid Games the Challenge—Netflix
For those who loved Squid Game here is a reality version of that.
Genie—Showmax
Melissa McCarthy as a Genie … it’s okay
Goose Bump—Netflix
Perfect to get your blood pumping
Rush Hour trilogy— Showmax
Perhaps some of the most rewatchable action comedies out there.
Plane
Reasonably entertaining action movie if you missed it in the cinema
Outlaws—Showmax
A very interesting concept...well shot South African show
For the grown folks
The Undoing—Showmax
Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant in a thriller/drama. The two bring their a game.
Baba Twins—Showmax
Underrated. Good performances, high production value, exceptional editing and direction.
Adulting—Showmax
For guy in the dating scene in South Africa
The House of Usher —Netflix
Horror show that keeps your blood pumping
Barry—Showmax
Four seasons of underrated awesomeness.
Renfield–Showmax
Nicholas Cage plays Dracula
Onimusha—Netflix
Intense monster-hunting anime with action
Blue Eye Samurai
A good animated violent Samurai series
The Bounty Hunter—Showmax
Gerald Butler's classic romcom
CocaineBear—Showmax
It’s exactly what the title says
Spinners—Showmax
A lesson of gang violence, edge of you seat thrills
Shadow in the cloud- Showmax
Intense crazy scifi movie
Dracula—Netflix
Revisit the classic drama horror
Stepbrother—Showmax
Still the sillest from will ferrel and ..
Anchorman 2—Showmax
The return of Rohn Bulgedy Pour comedy.
Igiza—Showmax
Interesting concept for a series
Rewatchable top-tier productions
Collateral—Netflix
Jamie Foxx, Jada Pinkett, Tom Cruise, masterfully directed by Micheal Mann.
Top Gun Maverick—Showmax and Netflix
One of the best sequels out there
40 Sticks–Netflix
One of the best-looking Kenyan films
Arcane—Netflix
One of the most intense animated shows out there, really good action set pieces
Hancock—Netflix
Underrated superhero movie staring Will Smith
Crime and Justice–Showmax
Kenyan thriller mystery
Elysium
Still just one of the coolest movies out there.
Predestination—Netflix
Challenge your mind with this movie
Castlevania—Netflix (not Castlevania nocturnal)
The first five-season of the animated series based on the game is an absolute masterpiece animated but not for children
Love Death and Robots—Netflix
Animated anthology—not for children
1917—Showmax
One of the best war movies of our time.
The Killer—Netflix
David Fincher latest thriller a satisfying slow burn.
The Last Samurai—Showmax
Tom Cruise war classic
Django—Showmax
Jamie Foxx, we have seen but it’s worth a rewatch
Rick and Morty Season 7—Netflix
The animated Sci-Fi show never stops impressing seven seasons later
District 9 –Showmax
An absolute classic alien Sci-Fi masterpiece from Neill Blomkamp
House of Dragon—Showmax
Game of Thrones fans
Stand up
Roast House–Showmax
Watch familiar Kenyan celebrities get roasted by Kenyan stand-up artists, from Abel Mutua to Boniface Mwangi to Sanaipei Tande to Prezzo
Comedy Riot—Showmax
Dive into Kenya stand-up comedy from Waweru Mbuthia to Ruth Nyambura, the 13-episode show is a good entry into Kenya stand-up comedy scene.
Trevor Noah Where was I—Netflix
From Detroit Michigan, we get his latest stand-up. Note, he has three more stand-ups that you can enjoy.
Dave Chappelle collection—Netflix
Kevin Hart collection—Netflix
Bill Burr collection—Netflix
Unhinged, provocative 2019 gem all the bill burrs stand up are somethyto behold if you love unfiltered comedy.
Kill the messenger Chris Rock—Showmax
Documentaries
World War II from the Frontline—Netflix
If you love history the docuseries is a treat
Elon Musk Titan of Tech—Shomax
Discover the most controversial billionaire of our generation.
Biggie- I have got a Story to Tell—Netflix
If you love hip-hop this is for you, with rare footage of the hip-hop icon
The Truth About Killer Robots—Showmax
This is more of a look into the good and bads of tech
Remastered: Who Shot the Sheriff—Netflix
Bob Marley assassination attempt who was responsible?
Becoming Warren Buffett— Study the evolution of one of the richest people on earth.
Lumumba Death of a Prophet—Showmax
A 1992 documentary that is a must-see for those interested in Africa history and you need subtitles.
Bad Surgeon Love Under the Knife—Netflix
Jaw dropping.
Alternate Ending Six Ways to Die in America–Showmax
I know it's Christmas everyone is having fun but this doc is there to remind you of our date as human beings
Life on Our Planet
You can just let it play in the background.
How to Steal a Country–Showmax
Jacob Zuma, South Africa, corruption
Madoff the Monster of Wall Street
A limited ducuseries that lifts the veil on the man.
McGregor Forever—Netflix
Fascinating look at the sports icon
Showbiz Kids
What effect does fame have on children? This doc trie to answer that question.
The Deepest Breath
Extreme sport documentary to keep you on the edge of your seat.
Tour de France
Fantastic look at the most popular bike race.
Quincy—Netflix
Understanding the man who gave us some of the biggest stars of our time.
Pele—Netflix
For the football fans
The Newspaperman
Fascinating
Sly
An easy ride and look at the film icon
Free Money—Netflix
Underrated, a Kenyan experiment on giving people free money.
YouTube
Kamtupe
King Kaka’s full gangster movie
CTA (cleaning the airwaves)
Full interviews loaded with lessons stand out interviews—Jack Odongo, Judy Nyawira, Jimmy Gathu, Dj Krowbar, Aaron Rimbui
Mic Cheque
Three Friends talking having fun and a guest pops-up ever now and then .
Liv Kenya
Travel vlogg, highlights her road trip from Nairobi to South Africa
Iko Nini
The weekend update featuring Rapcha the Sayantist.