Tom Cruise’s Oscar bait drills into oil, geopolitics and climate

Coincidence or just perfect timing? It is fascinating how artistic expressions sometimes mirror the current state of the world. From geopolitical to what is happening with oil in our country, art has an uncanny way of reflecting real life. This film's greatest strength and weakness is offering a sharp examination of these issues, especially during the first 30 minutes, before the story takes a turn.

Those early moments in the film give an exaggerated look at the unhinged nature of politicians, exaggerated yes, but true. And no, I am not talking about Kenyan politicians only.

Concepts such as narrative control, spinning stories, and managing public perception are touched on but from an exaggerated comic angle, but it's in the performances from the actor that will make you think of the real world.

Now, I can see some of you thinking if this is a political drama and Kenyans love politics, we will love this film. Well this movie is not exactly that.

The basics

Digger is a political dark comedy, and it chooses a bold way to tell its story. However, as the narrative progresses, you quickly realise it functions much more as a passionate love letter to filmmaking than a standard political lecture. Yes, there is oil, there are high-stakes geopolitics, and there are politicians who strongly echo modern American leaders.

But underneath all those elements, this is a filmmaker's film, the picture belongs to the creative industry. Actors, directors, producers, and theatre fans. In fact, film practitioners and cinema lovers will likely enjoy this far more than casual moviegoers who just want to watch a Tom Cruise film.

Directed, co-written, and co-produced by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Digger is 2026 American satirical dark comedy with a production budget reported at around $100 million. Tom Cruise co-produces and stars as the titular lead character alongside a stellar cast featuring Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Jesse Plemons. The plot follows Cruise as Digger Rockwell, billed as the most powerful man in the world, who embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity's ultimate saviour before the global disaster he personally unleashed destroys everything in sight.

Oscar bait

On the surface, most cinephiles will look at this production and write it off as deliberate Oscar bait for Tom Cruise. But there is more to the film than that label.

Remember 2009 when Cruise played the unhinged, over-the-top studio executive Les Grossman in Tropic Thunder. He was unrecognisable in that role, and for years fans have begged to see him revisit that wildly unpredictable character. Digger gives us a taste of that unhinged persona, even if it is not quite the exact revival people had been requesting.

Cruise is fantastic here. What makes his performance captivating is that he is not the action hero we know from the movie, he has to act in prosthetics that make him barely recognisable, or more precisely he has to become an actor, when you see the movie you will get it. He plays Digger, but he also slides into another distinct side of another character.

Around the one hour mark, Cruise delivers an extended monologue that commands the screen and while comedic, holding the scene and the blocking pushes the actor to deliver a moment that is Oscar worthy.

The supporting performances also do a lot, I mean cruise is great but it is the other actors who bring life to the absurd energy of the world that makes this universe fascinating. Riz Ahmed is brilliant as the analyst, bringing a grounded energy to an otherwise chaotic world.

Meanwhile, the fictional President in the film is played in an extremely broad, over-the-top manner by John Goodman and will immediately bring a particular president to mind. Moments with that character made me think, the political satire was written by an environmentalist film professor who holds a personal grudge against Donald Trump. The filmmakers push the satirical buttons so hard that it occasionally feels heavy-handed.

However, that exaggerated tone starts making complete sense as you progress past the first 30 minutes. The film does something that helps explain why everything around them is outrageous and exaggerated. The narrative embraces its meta concept, and when you get to the very final minute of the movie, everything just comes together.

As the story progresses, the world constructed on screen becomes increasingly absorbing. From a technical perspective, the craftsmanship is top tier as expected. Iñárritu’s directorial style, his signature use of wide-angle camera lenses comes as no surprise. Those wide lenses distort the character expressions in ways that heighten the surreal, satirical mood of the story.

The cinematography is gorgeous, the sound design is interesting, unconventional, and the musical score works in perfect harmony with the visuals. Anyone who has studied film or theatre will pick up on dozens of clever visual tricks that feel straight out of a film/theatre school.

The humour in Digger requires an active engagement with every scene. Yes it's satire but it's not basic slapstick comedy that hands you cheap laughs on a plate. The jokes are often buried deep within the story, challenging the audience to find the wit hidden beneath the chaos. Some viewers might feel the story is a bit too exaggerated, but the narrative rhythm rewards your patience once the broader concept reveals itself.

The biggest hurdles for mainstream audiences will likely come from marketing expectations. The promotional trailers set up the project as a straightforward satire, but the actual movie goes somewhere much deeper and far more unconventional.

Gripes

My main criticism lies in how preachy the social and political commentary gets. The messages surrounding environmental damage, oil interests, and modern politics are pushed to eleven to the point it becomes distasteful. Even with the story offering a clever meta explanation for why everything is the way it is, those political jabs can at times look and feel spiteful and extreme, I mean a particular scene around cancer immediately comes to mind.

But even with that, the level of imagination and boldness with the approach to telling this story in particular is the only reason I would recommend this. You can tell the writers worked to keep the production creative, entertaining, and digestible while balancing commentary and a meta concept. Digger stands as a unique piece of cinema. If you walk into the theatre with an open mind, ready for something bold and different, you will find a film that offers far more than standard Hollywood blockbuster.