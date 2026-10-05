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Tom Cruise’s Oscar bait drills into oil, geopolitics and climate

Digger is a political dark comedy, and it chooses a bold way to tell its story.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Stanslaus Manthi

Lifestyle Reporter

Nation Media Group

Coincidence or just perfect timing? It is fascinating how artistic expressions sometimes mirror the current state of the world. From geopolitical to what is happening with oil in our country, art has an uncanny way of reflecting real life. This film's greatest strength and weakness is offering a sharp examination of these issues, especially during the first 30 minutes, before the story takes a turn.

Those early moments in the film give an exaggerated look at the unhinged nature of politicians, exaggerated yes, but true. And no, I am not talking about Kenyan politicians only.

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