Tomb Raider: When good story meets good visuals but still the same old Netflix tropes

Adapting video games into TV shows has always been tricky—especially when it comes to making them work for people who’ve never touched a controller.

Some, like The Super Mario Bros movie manage to hit the sweet spot for both gamers and casual viewers. Others, like Borderlands, might get the look right but miss the tone and story that fans love. Netflix, with its shows like Arcane and Castlevania, has found a way to please both sides. And with Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, it looks like they’ve done it again.

The animated series picks up where the 2018 game Shadow of the Tomb Raider left off, following Lara Croft on another adventure.

Voiced by Hayley Atwell, Lara is now more isolated, focusing on solo missions and personal challenges. When a powerful Chinese artifact is stolen from Croft Manor, the story sets off action-driven events that define this series' value for time.

Atwell’s performance is commendable, adding layers of complexity to Lara which was first seen in the games. She’s not just a tough explorer; her arc centres on Lara confronting her past to balance who she’s becoming.

The show brings back familiar characters like Zip and Jonah, giving long-time fans a sense of continuity while keeping the narrative fresh.

Visuals

The visuals are part of why I highly recommend this show, as an artist and animator, I was genuinely impressed with the technicalities of the series. Powerhouse Animation Studios, the same team behind Castlevania, has delivered an incredibly polished 2D animated series.

The environments are stunning—from ancient ruins to lush jungles—and every scene feels meticulously crafted. The establishing shot of Paris is so stunning that I had to pause to check whether what I was looking at was a picture.

The action animation is fluid, and the dynamic camera angles make the fight scenes engaging, giving the series a cinematic feel that is both exciting and engaging.

One of the series’ strengths is its pacing. Each episode flows smoothly, with a creative title card that blends the episodes in unique and interesting way. The show also does this one small thing that made me laugh out loud, it's a particular scene that involves a cat.

The shows only pitfall is the fact that it's a Netflix production. That basically means that the Netflix production tropes are present in the show that may not appeal to a conservative community.