William Kiema: Lawyer who found success in practice of aviation law

At just 30, William Kiema, a Kenyan lawyer, has made waves in a field that has historically seen more interest from investors than scholars, especially in Africa—aviation law.

As a child, Mr Kiema would stand in awe as planes soared overhead, marvelling at how these massive machines could defy gravity.

His childhood fascination would, years later, transform into a burning passion for understanding the legal frameworks that govern this very industry.

Today, he has earned his PhD in Air Law from the University of Cape Town, setting himself apart as one of Africa’s few experts in the field.

The aviation sector, despite being a cornerstone of global transport and commerce, remains an area underexplored by African lawyers.

This dynamic is something Mr Kiema is set to challenge. Born and raised in Kenya, Dr Kiema embodies the spirit of determination and relentless pursuit of knowledge. His journey to academia was anything but ordinary.

He completed his undergraduate degree in law at the University of Nairobi in 2018 before setting his sights on the University of Cape Town, where he pursued a Master of Law.

Through the highly competitive MasterCard Foundation Scholarship Programme, he gained not only a world-class education but also the opportunity to interact with scholars from across the globe, which would later sharpen his perspective on Africa’s place in the global legal landscape.

His passion for research, especially in civil aviation law, came into focus when he identified several gaps in how African airspace was regulated.

This led him back to the University of Cape Town in 2021 to pursue a PhD in Air Law under the mentorship of Prof Philippe Salazar. His thesis, ‘Open Skies for Africa: A Principled Approach to the Implementation of the Single African Air Transport Market’, explores ways to make African airspace more accessible and legally sound, a crucial element in the continent’s development.

Reflecting on his childhood dreams, he shares that he once wanted to be a doctor, a pilot, or an engineer. In a way, he has fulfilled those dreams in unexpected forms.

“Well, I became a doctor, not a medical doctor but a Doctor of Philosophy in Law, guiding pilots and other aviators in legal intricacies in arguably one of the most regulated industries in the world,” he says.

Mr Kiema’s thirst for knowledge did not end with his PhD. His innovative approach to legal education led him to pioneer the Fundamentals of Aviation Law course, which has garnered interest from legal professionals and industry stakeholders such as senior executives, civil aviation authorities, and airlines.

The course is designed to provide an in-depth understanding of international aviation law, focusing on topics like air service agreements, traffic rights, and open skies agreements—crucial knowledge for anyone involved in the increasingly interconnected world of aviation.

In addition to his academic contributions, an aviation lawyer has taken on a lecturing role at the University of Cape Town, where his expertise is in high demand. He has also been invited to deliver guest lectures at Harvard Law School, solidifying his standing as a global expert in air law.

His contributions to the field are not limited to teaching. Mr Kiema is also an avid writer, currently penning a series of books that examine aviation law from local, regional, and global perspectives.

His ultimate goal is to bridge the gap between African aviation law and the global legal environment, ensuring that African voices are heard in international legal discussions.

Beyond academia, Mr Kiema’s career extends into legal practice. As a partner at PMAK Advocates, a Nairobi-based boutique law firm, Mr Kiema consults on aviation law matters for local and international clients.

His expertise has led him to advise civil aviation authorities in Kenya and Nigeria, demonstrating his commitment to enhancing Africa’s position in the global aviation sector.

Despite his demanding career, he believes in the importance of balance. When not immersed in legal texts or lecturing on aviation law, he enjoys singing as part of a choir and capturing moments through photography.

His love for exploring new places continues to inspire him, fuelling his personal and professional growth.

Mr Kiema’s journey from a young boy mesmerised by aircraft to a pioneering expert in air law serves as a testament to the power of determination, education, and vision.