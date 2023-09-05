Careers Salary discretion: Is it time to get rid of this bad practice?

By WANGU KANURI

In 2018, Gladys Macharia, a skilled communication specialist, landed a role in a company she had long admired.

Like countless job-seekers, she went through a challenging interview process. However, her future employer left her in the dark about her compensation.

"After my successful interview for an entry-level role, I wasn't provided a contract. A month of working without pay led me to demand one," she says.

"That month's pay was disappointing. When I inquired, I was assured it'd be rectified in 2019." To her shock, her earnings remained unchanged in January and February of the ensuing year.

Despite persistent follow-ups, the only 'solution' Ms Macharia was presented with was a stark choice: accept the reduced pay or face termination.

The mounting work stress coupled with a deteriorating work environment forced her to resign.

Chris Sakwa, co-founder of Human Resource Ingenuity, believes that many companies keep salary details under wraps from potential employees mainly to leverage it as a negotiation tool.

"Sometimes when people do not know which card you have, you are at an advantageous point even though it is not a good card. So, many HRs will not want to let you in on what they are going to give you, in case there is room for negotiation," he explains.

In addition, Mr Sakwa shares that HR experts often keep salary details a secret fearing it might deter potential candidates due to compensation concerns.

Mr Sakwa notes that at times, the non-disclosure of remuneration is informed by company policy.

"You'll find that the policy dictates that you can only disclose the salary offer when the interviewee gets to stage second or third of the interview process. By the time you get there and the offer is lower than what the potential employee expects, they will definitely decline the offer," he says.

Conversely, Mr Sakwa points out that explicitly stating the salary range might make qualified candidates second-guess their own abilities.

"Maybe they are currently earning Sh60,000 and are looking for a company that can pay them Sh100,000. When the position is being advertised and the offer is Sh350,000, the interviewee could feel intimidated to apply thinking they are not the target applicants."

Meanwhile, Serah Njoroge, a Human Resource Business Partner, suggests that keeping salaries undisclosed might stem from a desire to maintain a competitive edge.

"Businesses want to keep their salary structures confidential to prevent competitors from gaining insights into their competition practice," she elaborates.

As the hiring process unfolds, Ms Njoroge describes that the expected roles and responsibilities can shift, thereby influencing the suitable salary.

"For example, while I might advertise a role for a compliance position, the responsibilities lean more towards legal matters, leading to a combined role of 'legal and compliance manager.' Merging these roles subsequently influences the compensation offered to the selected candidate."

Pay equity is also another reason for non-disclosure because salaries are ever-changing. Ms Njoroge illustrates, "If you advertise a position with compensation details and the responsibilities align closely with what an existing employee does, it might lead that employee to question why their compensation doesn't match the advertised rate."

Keeping employee interested

When financial incentives drive a job application, Mr Sakwa emphasises that HR professionals can still engage an applicant's interest in the role without immediately revealing the salary.

One strategy is delving deeper into the candidate's experience.

"You could present them with a brief questionnaire inquiring about their experience applying for the job. How did you know about our organisation? How easy was it for you to locate our offices? How was the interview? What do you think we can do differently as an organisation?"

By posing such queries, candidates often discern that their prospective employer is genuinely attentive and values their input.

In the recruitment phase, HR might ask candidates for their payslips. While not always mandatory in certain firms, Ms Njoroge notes that this can occasionally help in detecting discrepancies presented by applicants.

"An interviewee could choose to apply at company X because of their image out there and assume that the compensation is also good. The potential employee could lie about what they were previously earning and be coy about their pay slips upon request."

Additionally, Ms Njoroge suggests that it is important to consider the age bracket of the applicant when weighing whether to disclose salary or not.

"Gen Z's language is money. They believe they work for money. In contrast, a baby boomer or millennial might incline more on their career growth and what that position would help them achieve."

However, Mr Sakwa observes that keeping salaries hidden isn't a commendable practice, as it can lead to wasted time.

"Some companies refrain from sharing the amount they will compensate you with but in the same breath ask for your pay slip. This is out rightly unfair and bad practice," he notes.

Nonetheless, there's no legal mandate requiring employers, especially in the private sector, to disclose salaries upfront.

"From where I sit, salary disclosure is a case of do unto others what you would like them to do unto you,” says Mr Sakwa.

Although salary is a primary motivator for employees switching companies, she contends that revealing the pay is always carries a 50-50 bargain.

