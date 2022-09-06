Careers What to do when you don't get an interview response

By Wangu Kanuri

More often than not, many interviewees have left the room feeling confident that they have passed the interview and will be joining the organisation in the role they applied for.

This confidence is at first boosted by the small talk they have with other interviewees. But then weeks after, they do not get any response and end up feeling downcast.

As much as career coaches advise that it is ideal for organisations to alert their interviewees whether they have succeeded or not, few do so begging the question, what should an interviewee do?

Meg Juma, a mindset and career coach with High On Ambition, says an interviewee should reach back to their interviewer and request feedback.

“It is a personal responsibility to contact them to know whether you are moving forward or not. Following up shows that you are not at their mercy, but it is important to note that silence is a no response,” she says.

The Dubai-based coach adds that reaching back could ring a bell in the mind of an interviewer who might be gauging the willingness of an interviewee but cautions against acting desperate.

Kagondu Junior, a career coach with Mind Care Africa notes that a follow-up should be based on the understanding that the human resource department may be overwhelmed after an interview exercise.

“The approach should be well thought out and done in a strategic professional way. What is important is for the candidate to portray a well-balanced personality, ” he says.

Eye on social media space

Noting that the language used in the reaching back should be respectable and pleasant, Mr Kagondu says the interviewee should also be mindful of what they say on the social media space while they wait for feedback.

“While one may be tempted to answer back rudely in public especially when no response is forthcoming, an interviewee should always remember that the internet never forgets and that their next employer could be watching,” he says.

So as an interviewee waits what should they do?

Ms Juma notes that at the crux of every job hunting is income and when the interviewee does not get feedback, they should open their minds and see the bigger picture by asking themselves what else they can do that can generate them some money.

“If you are not getting the income through the job, think broader because you are still a professional, you are still providing value and your skills are still needed in the market. So how else can you provide your expertise?” She poses.

Arguing that sitting down on one’s potential after an unsuccessful interview is a disservice to oneself, Ms Juma says that interviewees should always bear in mind that all openings are scarce and limit people.

Seek other opportunities

An interviewee should look for other opportunities and more so how they could offer their skills directly, as this deters them from putting all their eggs in one basket.

Explaining that offering one's skill set does not make them an entrepreneur but rather allows them to define their career path, Ms Juma adds that people’s financial needs should direct them in knowing how many times they send their documents and get no response and how much time they should give their interviewers.

“At the end of the day, the goal is not getting the job but the income,” she says.

While aware that a job interview rejection can bring psychological pain to the interviewee, Mr Kagondu says that self-care after an unsuccessful job application is paramount.

So how should one ensure they do not wallow in depression?

An interviewee can take care of their mental health by taking a step back and reflecting on the meaning of life in their capacity. “Missing out of such an opportunity should give you a chance to figure out what you didn't do right and work around it as you prepare for the next opportunity,” he notes.

Adding that the time one does not get a response is not a time to throw oneself into a pity party but to pick up the pieces by seeking other connections, Ms Juma says that an interviewee understanding their influence and network to provide solutions to people’s problems should be a starting point.

Minding one's career capitals

Explaining that human resource managers can find it hard getting back to entry-level interviewees, Ms Juma says that the game changes when one’s skillset is above the entry-level urging interviewees to work on their career capitals (what one is selling).

“What skills should I add outside that would set me apart from the crowd? Looking for an industry that will be more than happy to have you also boosts one’s self-confidence,” she adds.

Additionally, she shares that matching one’s skillset to the value they are adding to an organisation, makes an interviewee an asset for grabs hence giving them an upper hand when it comes to salary negotiations.

“When you start thinking of your income, you will start being more responsible with the value you bring,” she emphasises.

Noting that having educational background is not enough to set one apart, Mr Kagondu says the job market is currently very competitive and an interviewee with multiple skills is more likely to attract employers in an organisational setup or the freelance world.

