Fashion Classy holiday wear guideline

By CONNIE ALUOCH

The festive season comes with an aura of relaxation, happiness, end-year fatigue and promising hopes for the new year.

As you spend time with family, finally take that planned vacation and attend end-of-year luncheons, cocktail parties, and galas to celebrate the wins of the year.

I always receive frantic calls at this time of year with “What do I wear for our office party? I am meeting my future in-laws for Christmas lunch what's the most appropriate outfit to wear?"

Well, I have compiled a stylish holiday guide that will help you navigate the holiday fashion season successfully.

Travel wear

Travel wear needs to be comfortable and stylish. Keep in mind the weather of your current location and destination for your travels as this will guide you on the choice of outfits.

Women's options are stylish sweatpants, tops- t-shirts, denims, leggings paired with a simple jacket, sweater or coat and comfortable shoes such as sneakers or shoes with padding to give that cosy set up for the flight, road trip or SGR train.

Men's options are stylish sweatpants. Explore wearing khaki, denim trousers or shorts paired with a casual t-shirt or shirt. Sneakers serve as the most comfortable footwear for travel. A casual jacket completes the look.

Luncheons and dinners

Luncheons are a relaxed affair but still dress the code to communicate formality.

Midi dresses, kaftans, and maxi dresses with low strappy heels or flats are a great combination. Dinners are more formal so an LBD – Little Black Dress and heels are your best option.

Men should opt for a button-down casual shirt, dark-coloured denim or khaki trousers and a comfortable pair of causal van shoes or loafers will keep one in the safe zone.

For dinners, it is best to opt for dark button-down shirts, tops, slacks and formal shoes.

NOTE: Do not wear vests, t-shirts or shorts unless it’s a luncheon/dinner for close family members and friends at the beach.

End-year cocktails and gala dinners

Any red carpet or cocktail party dictates that the dress code must be classic and elegant. Women should go for midi length or maxi sequined, lace or neutral tone dresses.

Neutral tones family are black, grey, beige, and tan. Gowns and cocktail dresses must always be accessorised with earrings and clutch bags.

For men, blazers or suits will work for cocktail events. Tuxedos are a must-have for every gentleman.

Afro-modern printed tuxedos can also be explored as a tuxedo option depending on the occasion.

BBQs

Women shift casual dresses, shorts, blouses and skirts paired with sandals will suit the occasion. Avoid any sheer see-through blouses and suggestive in nature and tight outfits.

Men opt for t-shirts and shirts paired with shorts and denim with sandals or sneakers.

Avoid outfits printed with offensive slurs, and branded company t-shirts.

