A refreshing taste of Hungary in Nairobi

Kenyans' palates have gradually become more refined. Walk into any high-end restaurant and you will find exotic foods. Those menus filled with creamy soups and meaty stews can make dining in this city feel like stepping into a new country.

It is this growing appetite for exotic foods that has seen Hungary seek to woo diners to their food and culture.

Speaking to the Business Daily, Hungarian ambassador to Kenya, Zsolt Mészáros, said Hungarian and Kenyan food have many similarities.

"We both eat a lot of meat and spices, and we have our own version of nyama choma. So, I thought, why not bring Hungarian cuisine here too? Hungary isn’t very well known in this part of the world as we never had colonies or explored, so this is a chance to introduce our culture.

"Culture is expressed through the stomach, so I figured that if we bring food, people will remember Hungary and grow curious, which will promote tourism,” he said during the Hungarian Food Week which started on Wednesday.

Hungarian Ambassador to Kenya Zsolt Meszaros during the launch of the Hungarian Food Week at the Villa Rosa Kempinski Hotel in Nairobi on October 16, 2024. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

Petra Baumann, the general manager at Villa Rosa Kempinski, echoed Mr Mészáros’ sentiment, adding, “Food unites people because everyone loves food. During Hungarian Food Week, we’ll also have cooking classes to introduce people to Hungarian delicacies.

"Our chefs will explain how the meals are prepared and share the story behind each dish. While we’re not planning a full Hungarian menu after the food week, we hope to incorporate some of these dishes into our offerings,” she said.

Chef Andreas Mensch, the head chef at Villa Rosa, said the Hungary Food Week is a test run for them, and if it is successful, they hope to introduce Chinese food next year.

"We want to bring something new and fresh to Kenya’s culinary scene,” he said.

Chef Mark Medgyesi, who was born and raised in Hungary, expressed his pride in showcasing his country’s food. He flew into Kenya for the Hungarian Food Week.

“This is an opportunity for me to present my gastronomy culture to Kenya while also learning about other cuisines.” Now working in Austria, Chef Medgyesi specialises in traditional Hungarian food.

Chef Mark Medgyesi from Hungary (left) and Chef Andreas Mensch, Executive Chef at Villa Rosa Kempinski at the launch of the Hungarian Food Week at the Villa Rosa Kempinski Hotel in Nairobi on October 16, 2024. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

He took us through the process of preparing goulash: “Start by cutting onions finely and slowly baking them to caramelise. The roasting is crucial, as it gives the dish its signature aroma.

After the onions cook, add bay leaf, cumin, black pepper, and a little salt, then let it simmer for about an hour. Once ready, add the meat, followed by some chilli and paprika.

Pour in some stock or water and leave it to cook for about two hours. Then, add vegetables like carrots, celery, and parsley. After 20-30 minutes, add potatoes and finish with a bit of garlic,” he said.

Goulash (gulyás), is Hungary's national dish. This rich stew of meat, vegetables, potatoes, and paprika is strikingly similar to Kenyan fried meat.

“Its history can be traced back to the 10th century, when Hungarian shepherds would carry dried cooked meat that only needed water to turn into a hearty meal,” said Chef Medgyesi.

Goulash was the perfect warm meal to keep them going in the cold. I had a taste of goulash with Hungarian bread. It was paired with Körözött, a Hungarian cottage cheese spread made of cottage cheese, butter, onions, and paprika.

The difference

Hungary's eating habits are different from Kenya's. Breakfast and dinner are light meals, with bread, cheese, butter, jam, and tea or coffee making up the breakfast.

Hungarian dishes pictured during the launch of the Hungarian Food Week at the Villa Rosa Kempinski Hotel in Nairobi on October 16, 2024. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

For dinner, Hungarians often serve cold cuts like salami, sausage, and bacon, sometimes with pogácsa, their traditional tiny, round scone. Fluffy and often served with beer or wine; we enjoyed ours alongside goulash.

Lunch, however, is where Hungarians go all out with a bowl of soup, a main course, and dessert.

We enjoyed the chicken pancake, a rolled pancake filled with minced chicken and paprika cream. Then came the main course: Csirkepaprikás (chicken paprika) served with galuska (Hungarian pasta).

For dessert, I had Esterházy torta, a walnut cake with layers of delicate almond or hazelnut meringue, buttercream, and a signature white fondant glaze with a chocolate spider-web pattern. The taste was heavenly. It was a combination of chocolate, nutty flavours, buttercream, and sweetness.

“No Hungarian meal is complete without wine,” said Chef Medgyesi.