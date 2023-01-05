Food & Drinks Artcaffe’s Gastro bar: The joint for third or fifth dates

Artcaffe Gastro Bar. PHOTO | KARI MUTU | NMG

By JACKSON BIKO

The new-ish Gastro Bar in Westlands is a decor porn, no doubt. It’s a bar that begs to be photographed.

It’s breathless in its beauty, yes, but beauty fades. It becomes commonplace. You are no longer wowed by it at some point. Besides, the most beautiful bars have yet to be built.

But what remains after the bar’s beauty has faded is the software of the bar. What’s your bar’s soul? What is left when it no longer glitters?

For me, it’s always the barmen. Or the waitresses. Or the music.

Enter Suji, the barman. I first met Suji when he was working at Beit El Selam as a barman. He stood out because he was dutiful and very warm and friendly.

I told him I have a cousin called Suji who plays football. “I also played football!” Suji said and so we chatted as he worked the bar. Next time I visited Beit El Selam he was not there.

When I went to Gastro Bar for a drink with a friend, I sat at the bar and the barman was very friendly and at some point, he said, “I know you.” I said, “I know you too, where did we meet?

He said Beit El Selam. “Suji!” I squealed. I immediately felt at home. I was drinking wine because my date was drinking wine, but it was served chilled.

I didn’t know red wine was served chill but a very friendly sommelier explained about room temperatures and how that affects how red wine tastes. She was really pleasant.

The cocktails aren’t cheap at Gastro Bar, which is understandable given the ambience. There was a deejay at the corner of the room, playing South African music.

I had some chicken wings or something at some point and it was delicious, that's all I recall.

Gastro is a fantastic place for third or fifth dates when familiarity has set in. It’s also great for big table gatherings. But mostly, it’s just simpler to sit at the bar.

