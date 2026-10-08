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Syokimau developer loses bid block estate takeover in Sh1.3bn debt row

Gavel

The Court of Appeal has rejected a bid to stop Co-operative Bank from pursuing 10 disputed homes linked to a Sh1.39 billion debt.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Joseph Wangui

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

The Court of Appeal has rejected a bid to stop Co-operative Bank from pursuing 10 disputed homes linked to a Sh1.39 billion debt owed by a real estate development company, Loneview Developers Ltd.

A three-judge bench dismissed Mathew Musau’s application for an injunction, saying his intended appeal would not be rendered worthless if protection was denied.

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