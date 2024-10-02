How wine and tequila soirées became a thing

Wine and tequila soirées are taking centre stage among the Kenyan middle class, offering a sophisticated yet vibrant alternative that appeals to a diverse crowd.

These refined gatherings, once the preserve of the elite, are now a staple among Nairobi’s upwardly mobile professionals, and the trend is spreading rapidly to other urban centres.

The soirées, often hosted in chic urban settings—luxury apartments, trendy rooftop bars, and picturesque gardens, feature carefully curated selections of wines and tequilas, paired with gourmet hors d'oeuvres and live music.

Karen Waithera found herself drawn into a world she never expected through Wendy’s Books and Wine Club. What began as a quest for literary discussions soon transformed into a delightful journey of taste and community, where the pages of books turned into the swirls of wine glasses.

“I initially joined looking for a book club, and it turned out to be a books and wine club. The first event I attended was last year, and it was a fantastic experience. It was a community of like-minded individuals who were very welcoming,” she says.

Karen, who had previously favoured crisp, dry whites like Sauvignon Blanc, soon found her palate expanding to embrace the rich diversity of wines.

“I used to shy away from rosés, but now they are a regular part of my collection,” she explains, reflecting on her evolving taste.

For Karen, the allure of wine extends far beyond its flavours. It’s about the experience—the conversations shared over a glass, the laughter echoing in cozy corners, and the sense of belonging that permeates each gathering.

“Before joining, I would go to a restaurant and just ask for a red or white wine without much knowledge,” she admits. “Now, I can make more informed choices and even ask for the wine menu to pick something specific.”

Transforming social dynamics

The rise of wine clubs and soirées in Kenya isn’t just about expanding individual palates; it’s about transforming social dynamics.

Wine connoisseur Joy Adero at Artcaffe’s The Market Cellar in Westlands on December 19, 2023. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita| Nation Media Group

According to Karen, these events have made wine more accessible and less intimidating.

“There’s this notion that wine is for a select few, but these clubs are breaking that barrier, they’re creating a more inclusive environment where everyone can enjoy and learn about wine.

"I am becoming more adventurous with their wine choices, and I have this growing interest in learning about different wine varieties, regions, and the art of wine tasting,” shares Karen excitedly.

Karen concludes with a thoughtful nod, “It’s not just about drinking; it’s about enjoying the flavours, understanding the wine, and socialising with a community that shares your interest.”

Exploring the diverse flavours

When Linda Naliaka first attended the wine soirees, her palate was in uncharted territory, unfamiliar with the myriad complexities that each bottle held.

"When I first joined the wine soirees, I'll admit the array of wines and their complexities seemed daunting, and I often found myself unsure of what to expect with each new tasting,” she says.

However, as time unfolded and she delved deeper into the world of wines, her journey took a transformative turn.

"What started as a tentative sip soon evolved into a genuine appreciation for the nuances of wine," reflects Linda.

She describes: "From the crisp acidity of a Sauvignon Blanc to the velvety richness of a well-aged Cabernet Sauvignon, I found myself eagerly exploring the diverse flavours and aromas that each bottle held.

Things have changed; you know, I used to see this thing (soirees) on TV because I am a big fan of reality shows, but now Kenyans have embraced it, which made it easy for me to find other people curious about wine as I am.”

Guided by knowledgeable sommeliers and fellow enthusiasts, Linda began to unravel the intricacies of wine appreciation.

"With each tasting session, I learned to discern subtleties in texture, understand the influence of terroir, and appreciate the artistry behind winemaking," she notes.

Gone are the days when social gatherings were defined by loud music and jostling crowds. Today's urbanites are embracing a more intimate and cultured way to connect. Wine and tequila soirées provide an atmosphere where conversations flow as freely as the drinks.

Significant transformation

Kevin Wachera, Group Sommelier at Artcaffe with 13 years of expertise, notes a significant transformation in Kenya's wine culture.

Kevin Wachera, group sommelier at the Art Cafe on March 14, 2023. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu| Nation Media Group

The market has shifted from a sparse selection of basic wines to a dynamic and varied assortment that appeals to more refined tastes.

“When I started my career in 2011, the wine culture in Kenya was quite dull. There were not as many options as you have today! For example, wine was primarily categorised as either dry or sweet.

"The brands dominating at the time were a handful, and their taste profiles were quite basic. There was no wow factor, back then, wine tasting experiences and soirées were exclusive to golf clubs, membership clubs, and high-end hotels. Today, you have a star-studded list of options to experience from,” he points out.

Covid-19 played a pivotal role in this shift. The silver lining in the pandemic was Zoom wine-tasting classes and in-house dining experiences, which contributed to the change in wine appreciation.

“Initially, any new wine drinker would gravitate towards red wine. However, with palate discovery, people are warming up to different styles of wine,” Kevin remarks. “There has been a complete 360 shift with the uptake of white wines, bubbles, and rosé wines.”

The evolution of the market

In his early years, cask wines dominated the market, including brands like the Nederburg, Cellar Cask, Gato Negro, 4th Street, and Four Cousins.

“This has changed due to a vibrant wine market with wines from diverse regions around the world servicing the market. Wine tastings hosted by international producers, especially from Italy, France, and Spain, have greatly contributed to the growing popularity of wine soirées in Kenya.

We have seen more attention to wine in Kenya from major wine exporters. Recently, we have seen more varietals entering the wine scene, leading to more symbiotic business partnerships," he notes.

The cultural shift

Victoria Wangui, a seasoned wine sommelier, remembers that in the early days of her career, wine was not widely enjoyed by the local population.

Guests during the Tastin' France event at the French Embassy Residence on September 20, 2021. Photo credit: Diana Ngila| Nation Media Group

It was mainly a luxury for expatriates and a feature in high-end establishments.

“Back then, wine parties were rare, exclusive events held in posh hotels or private gatherings. The local palate was largely unacquainted with the diverse world of wines.

"However, today, the scene has shifted dramatically. Wine has woven itself into the fabric of Kenyan social life, with wine parties now a common occurrence across various settings,” she says.

She notes that the cultural shift has led Kenyans to embrace a broader range of wines. Initially, bold reds like Cabernet Sauvignon were the most popular, but exposure to international wine tastings has expanded local preferences.

Further, the proliferation of wine events has significantly boosted publicity of the venues that host them. From intimate home gatherings to large-scale festivals and even corporate events, wine parties have become a staple of the Kenyan social calendar.

This variety has enriched the local scene, offering fresh, exciting ways to socialise and relax.

“Being a sommelier in Kenya now means I get to introduce people to the joys of wine in so many new and exciting ways, these days, wine parties come in all flavours, the blossoming wine culture has not only expanded the tastes of Kenyan wine enthusiasts but has also brought a vibrant diversity to the social activities and venues they frequent.

You've got small ones at homes, big ones at festivals, and even corporate gigs mixing work in sips,” she says.

“It's been awesome seeing how much Kenyan's wine scene has blossomed,” she adds enthusiastically.

Cashing in on culture shift

Joel Kamau, Director of Kenya Breweries, says local brewers are eager to cash in on the blossoming wine culture.

“Kenya's market, with its growing younger population and an increasing number of individuals willing to spend on luxury, is ideal for these premium products.

"Globally, there is a trend towards socialisation and a desire for niche, high-quality products. This aligns perfectly with our premiumisation strategy,” he said recently during the pre-launch of Don Julio 1942 tequila.

20 soirées

Kaliq Essop, the Cluster General Manager Fairview Hotel says they have also taken note of the rise in the popularity of wine soirées among the middle class in recent years.

“As social media and wine education initiatives have expanded, so too has our desire for exclusive events that blend enjoyment with sophistication. Our hotel launched its wine pairing events at the Wine Cellar in 2005 and has since hosted over 20 soirées this year alone,” he says.

Robust reds like Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Noir along with crisp whites such as Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc are among the most popular selections at the soirées.

Similarly, Judy Matengo, Director of Sales at JW Marriott Nairobi, notes that there is considerable interest in wine soirées at the hotel. Instead of simply choosing house wine, Kenyans now inquire about and select specific varieties.

“This shift represents a notable change from previous norms of straightforward orders, as consumers, particularly women, now show a keen interest in the quality and type of wine, making informed and specific selections,” says Judy.