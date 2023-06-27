Food & Drinks Mövenpick goes coastal to satisfy new clientele

Mombasa Prawn Salad Indian Ocean prawns Avocado Mango Sesame Dressing.

By MERCY SIMIYU

Seafood lovers will be delighted by the new menu at Mövenpick Residences Nairobi. They are now serving grilled Malindi calamari, golden grilled squid, a tender and flavourful dish accompanied by a tomato remoulade pico de gallo, which is basically tomato salsa.

“The demand for this kind of food was very high from our clientele. We have incorporated a variety of classic salads into their new menu. The menu showcases a fusion of delectable seafood dishes,” says Maxwell Ochieng’, the Sous Chef of Baluba Restaurant at Mövenpick Residences.

The chef adds that a majority of diners have shifted to healthy foods, driving the shift to a variety of classic salads, Kenyan and continental dishes.

Before the shift, Baluba Restaurant served a universal menu with Indian, Continental, and Swiss dishes, whose uptake was low.

Taking inspiration from coastal regions around the globe, the chef expertly combines traditional cooking techniques, aromatic spices, and unique ingredients to create a symphony of seafood flavours that will tantalise the taste buds of even the most discerning food enthusiasts.

One of the standout dishes on the revamped menu is the Molo lamb chops. Prepared with the finest Kenyan lamb, these succulent chops are seasoned and grilled to perfection.

Served alongside creamy mashed potatoes and a side of refreshing creamy spinach with mint gravy, this dish offers a harmonious combination of flavours that will leave diners craving for more.

To complement the culinary journey, they have gone big on the wine list to enhance the flavours of each dish.