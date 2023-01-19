Food & Drinks Terra's intimacy and my two-hour conquest

We wanted quiet, maybe some faraway background music. A place where we wouldn’t run into people who want to ask us about new year's resolutions. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By JACKSON BIKO

We wanted to hide because, quite often, intimacy requires privacy. We wanted somewhere with a garden, trees, and a table in a corner.

We wanted quiet, maybe some faraway background music. A place where we wouldn’t run into people who want to ask us about new year's resolutions.

Last year wasn’t easy on us. We tried to connect but we couldn’t find enough time for that.

So, being the bigger man in this relationship, I purposed to create time and finish what I started.

Terra Restaurant, off UN Avenue, Gigiri, was the perfect place. It’s in a massive arcade of sorts featuring an art gallery, spa, organic shops, and fashion houses.

You can also buy a potted plant if you are that kind of a person. There was a garden and a table in a corner. There was music, from afar.

We sat, I ordered a juice and I delved into it my head remained lowered for the next two hours until we were done.

Done and dusted

Books are demanding lovers; you make time, you don’t find it. This is because a book requires intimacy.

I read from Kindle, but once in a while, I buy a hard copy, as I did with Do Not Disturb by Michela Wrong. It’s not a small book, but neither is it a very big book.

I stole moments to read it - in restaurants as I waited, in traffic, at the car wash- but never quite finished it. I knew I wanted to make time and finish it this month and now it’s dusted.

If you are looking for somewhere to while with a good book, Terra is a great place for that. You can take breaks by taking a walk to the art gallery or the fashion house.

Or you could go talk to the plants. Also the chances of anyone you know running into you there is next to nil, from experience.

