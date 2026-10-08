What a family business successor learned about wealth, leadership and legacy

When his father died and life dealt him new cards as the eldest son and successor to the throne, he made a strategic move. He learned the game under the stewardship of Michael Karanja, his father’s then business partner, who became his mentor and boss.
When he was man enough to dine with the elders, Mr Karanja again pulled up a chair at the table, and that’s how Mucai Kunyiha became Group Chief Executive Officer of Kzanaka, a Kenyan family-owned investment company with interests spanning manufacturing, agriculture, hospitality, real estate, and business services.