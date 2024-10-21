Wild beauty sanctuary

After three decades behind the counter of a pharmacy, Janmita Patel found herself drawn to a different kind of chemistry — the delicate balance of nature in her garden.

A medical doctor by profession, she had spent years following strict routines and precise measurements but now craved the freedom to let things grow wild. Her garden is a canvas of colour and texture, where flowers bloom in unstructured harmony.

"When I got married in 1998, we were happy living and working in Thika town. Life was smooth, but things began to change when a client, who wanted to move closer to her son, offered to sell her property. At first, we ignored the idea because the land was far from the city and the price was high," says Janmita.

But after six months of deliberation, Janmita and her husband decided to buy the land, which at the time had only indigenous trees and coffee trees. Moving in took another decade.

"We kept the property for 10 years without moving in, debating about renovations. My husband started to build a house without telling me because he knew I would not agree. He wanted a two-storey house, but I insisted on simplifying the design to suit our lifestyle. We reduced the scale to a bungalow with high ceilings," she says.

They moved in in 2015. Four years later, she quit her job to focus on transforming the home.

Janmita Patel at her home garden in Thika on October 16, 2024. Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group

"Over time, I transformed this home, especially with the gardens. I retired from my career as a pharmacist and focused on propagating flowers, experimenting with native and hybrid species, and landscaping for personal satisfaction rather than commercial reasons. We also grew several fruit trees, including 64 avocado trees,” says Janmita.

Nestled deep in the rolling hills of Mwitingiri in Thika, their bungalow is tucked away among tall, ancient trees with thick, intertwining canopies that provide ample shade and cast dappled sunlight on the soft, mossy ground.

A cool breeze blows constantly, carrying with it the fresh scent of pine and damp earth. The air is crisp and refreshing, and despite its isolation, the space feels welcoming and tranquil, perfect for quiet reflection or a leisurely stroll.

Janmita envisioned a sanctuary where flowers grew wild and free. She carved out the unstructured beauty that contrasted so sharply with the meticulous world of prescriptions and schedules she had left behind.

On her five acres, there is no plan, no blueprint, just the whims of the wind and the whisper of the earth. Anthuriums sprouted behind spider lilies, magnolias mingled with begonias, and coral climbers meandered wherever they passed. There is a showy monstera that has been here for decades, forming a beautiful screen.

"It hides the swimming pool. We keep cutting it back to maintain the boundaries," she says.

Why don't you like your garden structured? I ask her.

"Unstructured gardens give a sense of being closer to nature, where plants grow in their natural forms without excessive human intervention. They also allow for more creativity because it is not restricted by rigid layouts or rules. Compared to formal gardens, unstructured gardens require less maintenance," she explains.

Her space is a mix of flowers, fruit and large trees that provide a rich, varied landscape that combines colour, texture and function. One of the striking plants is the coral creeper, which is doing well despite the dry conditions.

"However, I have had to cut it back due to pest infestation," she says.

At the centre of the garden is a cluster of vibrant beds filled with a variety of flowers - queen of the night, silver quill, episcia, cosmos, marigolds, snowdrop cactus and cornflower bromeliads - creating waves of colour.

Her herb garden is bordered by smaller shrubs such as lavender and rosemary, adding fragrance and a subtle contrast of green.

Fruit trees such as apple, pear and citrus grow at one end of the garden, their branches laden with fruit. These trees provide shade while their flowers add beauty.

: A section of Janmita Patel’s home garden in Thika on October 16, 2024 with variety of plants. Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group

Scattered throughout are larger trees such as eucalyptus and jacaranda, which tower above the rest to create a natural canopy. Their broad branches provide shelter and shade-loving plants such as ferns and hostas grow beneath them.

Another acre is dedicated to banana plants, which are easy to grow and help create a shield against dust.

"We now prefer indigenous trees because they're more resilient and sustainable. We've learned a lot about what works best in this environment, especially in terms of moisture retention and pest control," says Janmita.

Her two-acre kitchen garden of kale, spinach and other vegetables is a vibrant and productive space.

In one section, kale stands tall with its broad, deep green leaves that are textured and slightly curled at the edges. Its sturdy stems give it a strong visual presence, and the plants are spaced just enough to allow airflow while making efficient use of space.

Next to the kale is a bed of spinach, whose softer, tender leaves create a lush, dense carpet of green. The spinach plants are shorter and more compact, providing an attractive contrast to the taller kale. Both crops thrive in the greenhouse under partial sunlight, as leafy greens prefer cooler conditions.

"In the greenhouse, we protect crops like kale and spinach from birds. We use our own compost, so everything is organic, and the food we grow is enough for us and our workers. It's fulfilling to know what goes into the soil and onto our plates," says Janmita.

Around the edges, tomato plants in cages or on stakes are climbing upwards, with a few bright red or yellow tomatoes peeking out from the vines to add a splash of colour. The garden is alive with activity as bees visit the flowers and butterflies flutter through to pollinate the plants.

This kitchen garden is not only practical, providing fresh, nutritious produce for daily meals, but also beautiful, offering a peaceful space where the vibrant colours and textures of the vegetables make it a joy to tend and harvest.

"We are currently waiting for rain and have planted crops such as maize. We grow a variety of fruits, including avocado, mango, guava, lychee and even dragon fruit, which is popular at the moment. They're not for commercial purposes; they're just for us, and we share them. It's rewarding to grow your own food, especially if it's environmentally friendly," she adds.

The overall design balances the large, majestic trees with the delicate flowers, while the fruit trees tie the two together, providing beauty as well as a harvest. Paths meander through the garden, encouraging a peaceful stroll while providing plenty of places to sit and enjoy the scenery.

A view of Janmita Patel’s back yard at her home in Thika on October 16, 2024 with variety of plants. Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group

Janmita has transformed the garden into a colourful tapestry of untamed flora and a dynamic space for fauna to flourish naturally. She can't help but smile at the symphony of scents and colours that emerges with each passing day.

Bees have become frequent visitors, attracted by the abundance of flowers. Birds sing from the branches of the fruit trees, with frequent feeders strategically placed for them at every corner.

"There is a lot of biodiversity here, including a small ecosystem of snakes, but we don't mind as long as they don't pose a threat," she says.

Although not doing so well at the moment, her paspalum grass has always proved its resilience in the face of challenging weather conditions.

"The weather is too hot for gardening at the moment, but I'm not too worried because the grass and plants always bounce back," she says.

Originally a coffee plantation, she had no choice but to make peace with the termites.

"We have a lot of trees and although they drop a lot of dry wood, we leave it for the termites to help aerate the soil. As long as they stay out of the house, it's fine," she says with a chuckle.

The space has now become more compact and practical, perfect for hosting the occasional family event. Together with her two gardeners they try to strike a balance between growing new trees and preserving the old ones.

"My daughter's wedding was held here with about 300 guests. The space was perfect for such a large event, and it is moments like that that remind us how lucky we are to have this garden," says the 59-year-old.

In tending her unstructured garden, Janmita has found more than hope - she has discovered joy, spontaneity and the simple pleasures of letting things unfold naturally. Her garden has become a living metaphor for the next chapter of her life: vibrant, unpredictable and wonderfully her own.